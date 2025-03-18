My 7 favorite teen comedy movies from the ’90s when I need a dose of nostalgia

News
By published

These teen comedies are a blast from the past

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You
(Image credit: Alamy)

If you want to get into a heated, non-political debate with someone, particularly with people whose childhood or teen years occurred in the '90s, talk about your picks for the best teen comedies from the decade.

Guaranteed, there won't be much overlap. One or all of you will wonder how anyone forgot to mention insert-your-favorite-here.

With that said, check out my choices for the best teen comedies from the '90s. All of them are available to stream online, so it's time to recapture and relive what it feels like to have grown up during that era.

'Can't Hardly Wait'

Can't Hardly Wait (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Can't Hardly Wait (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

Starting our list is a movie that focuses on a high school graduation party gone wild ... very wild.

Said party is open to everyone; it's not just exclusive to the popular crowd and the jocks. Everyone shows up, even the kids who aren't exactly high up the social ladder. Woven into the plot is the boy-meets-girl storyline that focuses on Preston (Ethan Embry) who realizes the party is his chance to pursue his romantic interest, Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

"Can't Hardly Wait" is a '90s movie that nods toward its '80s teen film predecessors and includes everything we love about the genre, including the geeks who break out of their shells.

Watch free on Xumo Play

'Clueless'

Clueless (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Clueless (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

The director of the '80s film, "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," Amy Heckerling, gae us a '90s icon in "Clueless." It kicked off a stream of new fashion (hello, colorful plaid mini-skirts and high-knee socks) and phrases ("As if!") and left an impact lasting to this day.

Alicia Silverstone stars as Cher, a rich and popular teenager who wants to do some good in the world. She does what she does best and plays matchmaker for two of her teachers and then becomes friends with new student Tai (Brittany Murphy).

For you literary fans, this is in fact an adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma." However, don't let its book origins turn you off or you'll miss out on a stone-cold classic teen comedy.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead'

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991) | trailer - YouTube Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991) | trailer - YouTube
Watch On

This dark but absolutely entertaining teen comedy stars Christina Applegate as Sue Ellen, the older sister of three younger, somewhat out-of-control brothers and one sister. Her mom has ventured off to Australia, leaving them behind with a babysitter (Eda Reiss Merin).

As can only happen in a teen comedy: Their babysitter dies. Instead of letting the proper authorities know, they go along with it. Sue decides to lie on her resume, landing a job in fashion. Of course, as we all know, what can go wrong will go wrong. It's a ridiculous premise that probably wouldn't land well today, but it's absolutely hilarious.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'10 Things I Hate About You'

10 Things I Hate About You -Official Trailer #1 (1999) Heath Ledger Movie - YouTube 10 Things I Hate About You -Official Trailer #1 (1999) Heath Ledger Movie - YouTube
Watch On

"10 Things I Hate About You" has a lot going for it as a '90s teen comedy. You have a lot of famous faces in their before-they-became-superstars era). It also modernizes the Shakespeare play "Taming of the Shrew" with a healthy dosage of modern flair.

The story focuses on Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and her mission to find her older sister Kat (Julia Stiles) a boyfriend. See, their father won't let Bianca date until Kat does first. This seems like it will never happen since Kat is rebellious with a very sharp tongue.

So, Bianca's love interest, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), recruits bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger) to romance Kat. Along the way, something surprising happens: Kat begins to maybe, kind of, sort of like Patrick.

Watch on Disney Plus

'Clerks'

Clerks Official Trailer #1 - (1994) HD - YouTube Clerks Official Trailer #1 - (1994) HD - YouTube
Watch On

Unlike most of the other teen comedies on this list. "Clerks" doesn't have a crazy premise. Instead, it's a hilarious depiction of the day in the life of Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) as they work in side-by-side retail stores. It simply follows the guys, their wacky customers, and their romantic interests.

Kevin Smith, the writer and director of the film (who also starred in it as the iconic character, Silent Bob), created the movie from the money he gained selling his comic book collection. And at the time, he also happened to work at the store where the movie was filmed.

Watch on Hoopla

'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997) theatrical trailer [FTD-0056] - YouTube Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997) theatrical trailer [FTD-0056] - YouTube
Watch On

Even if you haven't been to a high school reunion, most of us can relate to reaching those milestones in our life and wondering how we measure up to the rest of our graduating class. This movie follows two best friends, Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow), as they face their upcoming 10-year high school reunion — with plenty of flashbacks to their teen years.

Even though they moved beyond physical awkwardness (Romy had a weight problem and Michele needed to wear a back brace), they still don't have any success stories to tell. Their solution? Lie! A lot!

At the reunion, their lies spin out of control, leading to chaos and hilarity. This is a charming film you'll appreciate even more once you hit your own reunion milestone. Fun fact: A sequel is (finally!) coming soon.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'Dazed and Confused'

Dazed and Confused (1993) - Official Trailer - Matthew McConaughey Movie HD - YouTube Dazed and Confused (1993) - Official Trailer - Matthew McConaughey Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

Indie auteur Richard Linklater is behind this '90s teen comedy that's actually set in the '70s (1976, to be exact). It takes place on the last day of high school, so it encompasses the typical experiences of teenage life, from dealing with disapproving teachers to attending parties to navigating love interests.

What elevates "Dazed and Confused" are all the actors involved The ensemble cast includes numerous before-they-were-famous stars, like Matthew McConaughey (this is the role where he famously says "Alright, alright, alright"), Ben Affleck and Parker Posey, to name a few.

They take us all back to a time that may seem far away but never so distant we can't relate to our former teenage selves.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Nicole Pyles
Writer

Nicole Pyles is a writer in Portland, Oregon. She loves movies, especially Lifetime movies, obscure TV movies, and disaster flicks. Her writing has been featured in Better Homes and Gardens, Mental Floss, WOW! Women on Writing, Ripley's Believe it or Not, and more. When she isn't watching movies, she's spending time with family, reading, and writing short stories. Say hi on Twitter @BeingTheWriter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Emma Thompson as Elinor and Kate Winslet as Marianne in Sense and Sensibility
7 best Jane Austen movies and shows, ranked
(l to r): Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Cole Hauser in Good Will Hunting
7 best movies like 'Good Will Hunting' to stream now
Kinda Pregnant movie with Amy Schumer
Netflix's newest No. 1 movie is being blasted by critics — watch these 3 comedy movies instead
Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
5 of my favorite romances on Netflix to stream right now
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
5 movies like 'Anora' to watch after the Best Picture winner
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods (dressed in all pink) holding her dog Bruiser in Legally Blonde
Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including this hilarious Reese Witherspoon comedy
Latest in Streaming
Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You
My 7 favorite teen comedy movies from the ’90s when I need a dose of nostalgia
Igor
The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
5 movies like 'The Electric State' but better
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence
'Adolescence' is a gripping new Netflix show that's already hit No. 1 — and it’s 98% on Rotten Tomatoes
Leslie Bibb in The White Lotus season 3
Last night's 'White Lotus' cameo is less surprising than you think
Wyatt Russell as Corporal Ford in &quot;Overlord&quot; movie (2018)
This intense war thriller with a dark twist is free to stream right now — and ‘28 Days Later’ fans will love it
Latest in News
3D printed model of alleged iPhone 17 Air design
iPhone 17 Air — these 5 big revelations have me excited for the first truly new iPhone in years
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 18 (#646)
Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You
My 7 favorite teen comedy movies from the ’90s when I need a dose of nostalgia
Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
Igor
The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
5 movies like 'The Electric State' but better
More about streaming
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix

5 movies like 'The Electric State' but better
Igor

The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
InfinaCore P3 Pro Portable Power Bank.

I ditched all my phone chargers for this MagSafe one — and it also charges my laptop
See more latest
Most Popular
Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
A photo of two older people heading out for exercise
Squats or walking? This research reveals which is better for lowering your blood sugar
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
5 movies like 'The Electric State' but better
Igor
The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
3D printed model of alleged iPhone 17 Air design
iPhone 17 Air — these 5 big revelations have me excited for the first truly new iPhone in years
A composite image of photos from the movies Last Breath, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Wicked
7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (March 18-24)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 18 (#646)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #380 (Tuesday, March 18 2025)
A person on a laptop converting a PDF to a DOC
FBI issues warning over free online file converters that infect your PC with malware
The Find my People feature
Android Find My can now track your friends and family — here's how to use it