I just found the one movie to stream after watching ‘The Monkey’ — and it’s a gripping psychological nightmare

“The Monkey” crashes into movie theaters this week. Having seen it during a preview screening, I can confirm it’s a blood-drenched horror-comedy packed with ludicrously gory kills and a surprisingly humorous sadistic streak. It’s another winner from director Osgood Perkins and a strong follow-up to his 2024 dark thriller "Longlegs," now streaming on Hulu.

However, anybody who has been following Perkins’ career from the start, isn't surprised by this one-two punch over the past 12 months. The American filmmaker cut his teeth on 2015’s “The Blackcoat’s Daughter," and to be honest, his fangs were already pretty darn sharp because the psychological horror-thriller is a remarkably confident directorial debut.

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” (alternatively known as “February” in some regions) is the perfect follow-up watch if you’ve trekked out to your local multiplex to watch “The Monkey” this weekend. While it swaps the latter’s pulpy comedy for more focused atmospheric tension, it’s another Perkins masterclass in crafting a flick that practically burns itself into your brain.

You can currently purchase or rent “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” on Amazon or Apple, and I strongly recommend you do just that. But if you need a little more convincing before committing to a watch, here are all the details…

What is ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ about?

The Blackcoat's Daughter | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Set at a Catholic boarding school during a snowy winter break, “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” follows two students, Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), after they are left behind at the institution over a week-long break. Stranded in the isolation school, they encounter strange and sinister occurrences with Kat seemingly under the spell of an unseen but evil force.

Meanwhile, Rose and Kat’s story is interspersed with the tale of another young woman: Joan (Emma Robert). Joan is a troubled figure determined to make her way to the same prep school. But as she gets closer to her destination, the horrifying events become increasingly intense, and when the two stories converge, you won’t believe the shocking revelations that surface.

Here’s why you should stream ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” is one of those movies that is significantly better the less you know. Frankly, even that brief plot synopsis above reveals more than I’d like (I swear, I’ve tried to make it as spoiler-free as possible). I was fortunate enough to stumble upon this movie just a few months after its release, and getting to experience it with virtually zero prior knowledge was a real treat. This psychological horror is a wild ride full of shocking twists.

So, if you’re willing to trust me on this one, and you’ve enjoyed Perkin’s more recent work already (especially 2024's “Longlegs”), then I encourage you to stop reading here and go stream the movie for yourself. Trust me, each horrifying revelation will hit much harder when they take you completely by surprise. But, I acknowledge, that some people will need more context still.

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

So, what exactly makes “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” so special? Well for starters, its use of two separate stories creates a highly gripping mystery.

Now it’s obvious from the drop, that these tales are somehow connected, but attempting to piece together how Joan’s quest to return to Bramford Academy slots together with the nightmare Rose and Kat are currently enduring at the prep school, had me pulling out a cork board and string in my living room. I was so eager to solve the riddle, that I practically turned into that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" meme .

The movie’s other big draw is the unsettling sense of atmosphere. And I mean that as a positive. This is a horror-thriller after all, so you’re signing up for a movie that will creep you out pretty much from the start. And creepy is the perfect word for “The Blackcoat’s Daughter," the haunting score and the cold winter setting (combined with some excellent cinematography) combine to make sure you never feel quite at ease. From the very first moments, you know some bad stuff is about to go down, and by the end, it certainly does.

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” is also a highly rewatchable movie. Because of its twisting narrative, I really appreciated a second watch with the full picture clear to me. I was also quite shocked by how many clues and hints I’d missed on my first viewing. Osgood Perkins (Who wrote the movie, as well as directed it. This guy is bloomin' talented!) does a masterful job weaving a story that takes you by complete surprise but feels highly logical in hindsight.

Fans of “The Monkey’s” twisted humor, or “Final Destination” style kills, might be disappointed that “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” lacks the levity of Perkins’ latest movie. However, if you’re looking for proof of his filmmaking talents or just an incredibly chilling horror, it really is a must-stream movie. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you about the intense creepiness factor.

Watch "The Blackcoat's Daughter" on Amazon or Apple now