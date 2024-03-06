5 best shows like 'Good Trouble' to watch now that it's ended

"Good Trouble," a spin-off series of "The Fosters," has come to an end. After so many years spent with familiar characters, it feels like saying goodbye to family and friends.

Where to stream 'Good Trouble' "Good Trouble" seasons 1-5 are streaming on Hulu.



"Good Trouble" continued where "The Fosters" left off, with Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) embarking on their new lives in Los Angeles. The show resonated among viewers of all ages, especially those who enjoy storylines that focus on the young adult experience.

It's always hard to say let go of characters you've seen grow up and navigate the complications of life right along with you. That's why we wanted to highlight a few shows like "Good Trouble" that you can watch now that it's over. These follow similar themes of growing up, including plenty of friends, romantic interests and the drama that goes with those aspects of life.

'The Bold Type'

Loosely inspired by the real-life of Cosmopolitan's former Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles, "The Bold Type" features the highs and lows of putting together one of the world's most popular women's magazines. Scarlet employees Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) navigate the trials and tribulations of their careers and romantic lives. It will surprise you, in a nice way, that their boss, Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin), is actually nice and supportive rather than cutthroat — definitely no Miranda Priestley. Like "Good Trouble," "The Bold Type" aired on Freeform and lasted for five seasons. There are even rumors of a potential reboot , so get caught up now.

Watch on Hulu

'Gilmore Girls'

If you never had the chance to watch "Gilmore Girls," now is the perfect time to ding into all seven seasons and follow-up miniseries "A Year in the Life." Lauren Graham stars as Lorelai Gilmore, a thirty-something single mom who is raising teen daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). What makes their relationship so unique is how close they remain, even as Rory faces the challenges of being a teenager and Lorelai has her own romantic, parental and career issues. The rise of streaming gave this show a resurgence in popularity. If you are new to it, you are sure to love the mother-daughter relationship, the romance, and the quirky characters.

Watch on Netflix

'Insecure'

This show had a successful five-season run on HBO and for good reason. It featured the highs and lows experienced by Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji), two modern-day Black women who have been best friends since college. The series highlights their pursuits for love and career success while battling the insecurities that arise from becoming an adult and handling the challenges that come with it.

The show began as a web series called "The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl" created by Issa Rae, who turned it into a hit for HBO. This series has plenty to enjoy, especially as it offers a plentiful amount of humor, romance, and conversation-inspiring moments.

Watch on Max

'Veronica Mars'

Set in the fictional town of Neptune, this noir mystery teen drama follows the once-popular Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell), whose best friend was recently murdered. After her friend's death, the affluent crowd rejects her, and her father, Sherriff Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni), loses his job. In response, he opens his own private detective agency. Veronica has inherited his sleuthing abilities, so she takes on some cases of her own at school, giving the show a Nancy Drew vibe but with more of an edge. Writer/creator Rob Thomas eventually released a film sequel and a follow-up season.

Watch on Hulu

'Gossip Girl' (2007)

"Gossip Girl" went from being a popular book series into a popular TV series. It focuses on the lives of privileged teens living in the Upper East Side of New York. Following along is the never-seen narrator (Kristen Bell), who anonymously blogs about their scandals and secrets. The show begins with Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) reuniting with best friend Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) after a mysterious absence and drawing in the newcomer Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley). The show ran for six seasons, giving you plenty to enjoy now that you are done with "Good Trouble."

Watch on Max