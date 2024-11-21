5 best shows like 'Arcane' to watch right now

The first season of Netflix's smash-hit animated series 'Arcane' left fans spellbound. And now, there's a whole new serving of the hit show based on Riot Games' League of Legends.

Set in the steampunk-inspired world of Piltover and its undercity, Zaun, "Arcane" explores the origins of iconic League of Legends champions like Vi and Jinx. It's got action, political intrigue and deeply emotional storytelling. Oh, and it's gorgeous to look at, too.

"Arcane" is ending as of season 2 — which is actually a good thing — but you might be craving more. We’ve got you covered. We've handpicked some of our favorite shows like "Arcane" that carry the same general vibe that you should add to your must-watch list. Now the action doesn't have to end.

'The Legend of Korra'

Fans of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' will be more than familiar with this pick, but for everyone else, look alive and don't miss it. 'The Legend of Korra' is a follow-up to the hit Nickelodeon series and follows Avatar Korra, a young woman mastering the four elements in a world where bending abilities (the same as the world of the anime series "Avatar") meet the industrial revolution. As she navigates her role as the bridge between the physical and spirit worlds, Korra's world expands and changes — but she also eventually finds love as well, with an LGBTQ+ storyline that was groundbreaking for the network at the time.

'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power'

This modern update of the 1985 "Masters of the Universe" spinoff centers on Adora, a former soldier of the evil Horde who discovers a magical sword that transforms her into the legendary warrior She-Ra. After defecting to join the Rebellion, she's got a lot to figure out, especially with her former best friend Catra, while uniting the magical princesses of Etheria against the Horde's rule. It's a much more nuanced portrayal of the character than the '80s version, with even more heart.

'Castlevania'

"Castlevania" is another series based on a popular video game series. Trevor Belmont is the last survivor of a disgraced monster-hunting family. He reluctantly joins forces with magic user Sypha Belnades and Alucard, the son of Dracula himself. Together, they fight to save medieval Wallachia from Dracula's revenge-driven war against humanity. Oh, and there's an insane amount of blood and gore against supernatural creatures ... if that's your thing (it's definitely ours).

'The Legend of Vox Machina'

If you've ever run a "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign, you'll feel right at home with "The Legend of Vox Machina." It brings a ragtag group of unlikely heroes together as they work as mercenaries in the fantasy world of Exandria. What starts as simple quests for gold evolves into an expansive adventure as the crude but capable team faces increasingly dangerous threats. And they can face it all, from dangerous dragons to vampires, all while cracking jokes at each other's expense. And we're talking very, very dirty jokes.

'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners'

Based on "Cyberpunk 2077", this is another game-centric series that's set in the same universe as its original material. It explores the life of David Martinez, a street kid in the technology-obsessed metropolis of Night City. He becomes a cyberpunk mercenary known as an edgerunner while looking to find a way to make ends meet. After dealing with an especially disturbing tragedy, he dips into the world of illegal body modification and high-stakes heists – and then he meets the impossibly beautiful and enigmatic Lucy.

