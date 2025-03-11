7 must-see 'Seinfeld' episodes to watch as a new viewer

Ask anyone what their favorite TV comedy is, and most people will have a different answer. Maybe yours is "Friends" or "The Office." For others, it might be a classic like "I Love Lucy" or an animated staple like "The Simpsons."

My vote has been and always will be "Seinfeld." It remains one of the best comedies of its time and possibly the most quotable. As a '90s kid, I remember my family looking forward to Thursday night episodes.

Now, the entire series — 180 episodes across nine seasons — is streaming on Netflix, which means "Seinfeld" is getting attention from a wave of first-time viewers.

If you've never seen the show, I wanted to share a few must-see "Seinfeld" episodes for newbies. While I generally recommend watching it from the start to the finish (yes, even the finale), these "Seinfeld" episodes will get you started.

They'll help you gain a deeper understanding of what its fans love about the show and why it remains so iconic for us even still.

'The Stake Out' (season 1, episode 2)

You can't have Seinfeld without Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). However, there was a brief time when they considered having the show with only Jerry Seinfeld (as himself), Kramer (Michael Richards), and George (Jason Alexander). Lucky for us, that changed and Elaine's character was introduced in "The Stake Out."

Although they previously dated and broke up, Jerry and Elaine remain friends, and she invites him to a dinner party. While there, Jerry meets a woman that he wants to get to know, but he feels uncomfortable asking Elaine about her. This sparks the stakeout angle of the episode.

However, what we see here is (as Bogart might say) the beginning of a beautiful friendship between Elaine and the three men. Plus, we hear George make up the famous fake name that appears throughout the series: Art Vandelay.

'The Chinese Restaurant' (season 2, episode 11)

Seinfeld has been iconically called "The Show About Nothing." If you have ever wondered why that is, you'll want to watch season 2's episode, The Chinese Restaurant. George, Jerry and Elaine (sadly, Kramer wasn't in this one) make a stop for dinner at a local Chinese restaurant before going to the movie, "Plan 9 from Outerspace."

After giving their name to the manager for a table, they wait. And wait. And wait some more. And that's the episode.

Of course, that's not exactly the entire plotline. During the wait, Jerry dares Elaine to steal food off someone's table for $50, George waits anxiously to use the phone, and Jerry tries to figure out who he recognizes in the restaurant. George also tells a hilarious story of why he left a woman so abruptly at the end of their date.

If any single episode illustrates why "Seinfeld" is a show about nothing, it would be this one.

'The Cafe' (season 3, episode 7)

There are a few reasons I love "The Cafe," one of which is actor Brian George playing the role of Babu Bhatt, the cafe owner. He's hilarious in this episode, especially as he goes from appreciating Jerry Seinfeld to being outraged by him.

Beyond his presence, the show perfectly depicts some of the hijinks between the characters, like Elaine taking George's IQ test for him, and how they mess up the lives of people around them, like Jerry and his failed attempt at helping Babu's business.

You'll also hear more details about Kramer's jacket that he wears often, which becomes a significant plot point for him throughout the season. While it's not one of the most poignant episodes of the show, it is one of the most entertaining.

'The Pitch' (season 4, episode 3)

In this season 4 episode, the boundaries between reality and fiction blur when Jerry pitches an idea for a show about himself to NBC executives. Alongside him is George, who has a fascinating premise: the show is about nothing.

What makes this episode so memorable is that Jerry and George begin to brainstorm different characters due to George's inspiration. They decide the four of them can be characters (with both agreeing that Kramer is definitely a character).

Starting their own show (within the show) becomes an essential aspect of their lives, making it a pivotal episode to watch. In case you are curious, it is inspired by the real-life experience of Seinfeld and Larry David (one of the co-creators, co-writers, and the inspiration for the character George) when they pitched NBC.

'The Marine Biologist' (season 5, episode 14)

As you watch "Seinfeld," you'll discover George loves pretending he's an architect. It's one of his longstanding lies, especially when boasting about himself.

That's why "The Marine Biologist" episode is one of my favorites. When Jerry runs into an old high school friend (a former crush of George), he tells her that their old friend is a marine biologist now — much to her delightful surprise and George's shock.

Instead of admitting the truth to her, George goes with it. He rambles on about the Galapagos Islands, whales and other things one can assume a marine biologist mentions in conversation. The most famous moment happens at the very end when George describes a scene where it all comes to a head and he has the rare chance to save a whale.

'The Opposite' (season 5, episode 21)

"The Opposite" is one of the most memorable episodes of "Seinfeld." It all begins when George faces the fact that he is tired of his life and doing the same thing every day. He wants things to change.

He begins by ordering the opposite lunch of what he usually orders. This leads to an incredible series of events, including George landing a job with the Yankees, all triggered by his doing the opposite of his own instinct.

Alongside this is Elaine, who starts out the episode with fantastic luck. She's expecting a job promotion and looks forward to moving in with her boyfriend. As George's luck rises, hers falls dramatically.

This duality in the plot makes this episode a favorite among fans, especially as Elaine realizes what happens and expresses with abject horror, "I'm George! I'm George!"

'The Soup Nazi' (season 7, episode 6)

Last but not least is an episode that could only work on "Seinfeld." What makes "The Soup Nazi" an iconic, must-watch episode is that it's likely something that couldn't be pulled off today.

It all begins when a famous soup chef starts a restaurant in the neighborhood. They're all enthralled. Despite her initial misgivings, even Elaine admits the soup is amazing.

Unfortunately, there is a downside to the soup chef: He's a bit strict on the rules and has earned the nickname the Soup Nazi. Throughout the episode, he furiously shouts to people who don't order correctly, "No soup for you!" This quote is one of the more famous and oft-repeated from the entire series, still enduring today.