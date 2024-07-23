5 best amateur detective shows to stream right tnow

Traditional detective shows like "Law & Order: SVU" or "Broadchurch" give us a glimpse into the process of solving a case. We see trained detectives' expert insights into the crime and discover what led to the victim's death. However, there's something gratifying about seeing an ordinary person try to solve crimes on their own. We get to watch someone who isn't that different from us find the clues and solve the mystery.

Whether you see yourself as a Nancy Drew-type, more of a Veronica Mars or akin to mystery novelist Rick Castle, there is an amateur detective for every personality type. We've identified some of the best detective shows featuring our favorite novice gumshoes. You are bound to see yourself in one of them, allowing you to envision the day you can solve your own mystery.

'Castle'

"Castle" ran for eight seasons, giving you a lot of episodes to watch if you are itching for a detective show to get you through the summer. It focuses on mystery novelist Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion), who teams up with NYPD Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) to solve crimes mimicking his novels. From the onset, Kate does not like the idea of working with the writer, but over time, a romance blooms between the two characters as they solve cases together. There is also a subplot of Castle trying to solve the mystery behind his mother's murder so many years ago.

Once you get absorbed into the show, you'll discover why it was nominated for four Primetime Emmys and several other awards. It has an excellent blend of romance, comedy, and action without being too overdone.

'Veronica Mars'

There is so much to love and appreciate about the series "Veronica Mars." It's about a popular teen, Veronica (Kristen Bell), who seems to have it all. She's even dating the most popular guy in school, Duncan. However, everything takes a turn when Duncan's sister, Lily (Amanda Seyfried), is murdered. When Veronica's father, Detective Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni), accuses Lily Kane's own father of the crime, the community turns against him, and eventually, her too, when she sticks by him.

After Keith is voted out of his role as sheriff, he starts a detective agency, with Veronica at his side — along with a few new friends — to help him solve cases. Whether you are part of the demographic of this show's audience or not, you are bound to enjoy it if you love shows about amateur detectives.

'Psych'

"Psych" focuses on two best friends, Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and Burton "Gus" Guster (Dulé Hill), who help out the Santa Barbara Police Department because of Shawn Spencer's supposed psychic powers. As you'll discover, Shawn is not a psychic at all but has astute observational skills that he picked up from his father. Gus, his best friend, runs the "psychic" business and keeps his friend's secret.

The long-running show lasted eight seasons and even resulted in three movies. You'll likely experience a lot of laughs in this series as the chemistry between the two friends, Shawn and Gus, is top-notch. Also complementing their buddy comedy skills is Maggie Lawson as Detective Juliet O'Hara and Timothy Omundson as the ever-suspicious Detective Carlton Lassiter.

'Nancy Drew'

If you grew up reading Nancy Drew, you'll be pleased to know they turned the books into yet another TV series. There have been several adaptations based on the famous books, but the CW version has a supernatural twist. The show focuses on Nancy (Kennedy McMann), who has graduated high school and is taking a year off to work before she leaves for college. She works at the Bayside Claw in the meantime while she grieves the loss of her mother.

However, things get complicated when she gets embroiled in a local mystery. She even gets blamed for the crime. Of course, it's up to Nancy to find out what happened. There are a lot of mature scenes that you may not expect from Nancy Drew, but it's a fun detective series nonetheless.

'The Hardy Boys'

"The Hardy Boys" offers another amateur teen detective show based on the classic books of the same name. It follows two brothers, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe (Alexander Elliot) Hardy, who are trying to investigate the mysteries happening in their town, Bridgeport. However, this series is unique because the central crime they are trying to solve sustains itself throughout the season.

If you are a dedicated fan of the original series, you'll probably notice that the series does not follow the books closely. Much like the 2019 "Nancy Drew" series, this one also has supernatural mystery elements. Plus, being set in the '80s, it sort of gives off "Stranger Things" vibes. There is plenty to enjoy, and it is sure to captivate you from the start.

