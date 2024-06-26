3 best free movies on YouTube right now June 2024

Looking for a fun way to spend an evening with your loved ones and friends? It might be time for a movie night. Go ahead and break out the snacks. Watch something cheesy. You deserve it! You might be surprised to learn that you don't need to pay for a streaming subscription to access a great selection of films, though. In fact, you can hit up YouTube for some seriously awesome, totally free choices.

YouTube has evolved into much more than just a platform for music videos, memes, and vlogs. It now offers an impressive array of free movies that rivals some of the top free streaming services out there. You can discover a diverse collection of both classic and contemporary films to suit every taste, from spine-chilling horror flicks to thought-provoking thrillers. There's even a wealth of family-friendly content to keep the little ones entertained.

Ready to start exploring? Here are three of our top picks for the best movies available on YouTube.

'The Illusionist'

Set in turn-of-the-century Vienna, "The Illusionist" follows Eisenheim (Edward Norton), a magician who falls in love with Duchess Sophie Von Teschen (Jessica Biel) despite their different social classes. Years after being forced apart by Sophie's disapproving parents, Eisenheim and Sophie reunite. However, their happiness is threatened by the jealous Crown Prince Leopold (Rufus Sewell), who's determined to marry Sophie himself. When tragedy strikes and Sophie is found dead, the suspicions of Chief Inspector Walter Uhl (Paul Giamatti) are roused as Eisenheim seemingly conjures Sophie's spirit during his performances.

Watch on YouTube

'10 Things I Hate About You'

In this retelling of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," new kid Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) becomes smitten with the popular Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik). But he quickly learns that there's a catch: Bianca is not allowed to date until her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), has a boyfriend. The problem? Kat is a rebellious and ill-tempered teenager who has no interest in romance. Determined to win Bianca's heart, Cameron devises a plan. He enlists the help of Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), the school's notorious bad boy, to woo Kat. Patrick sets out to charm the seemingly untameable Kat. But things go a bit awry when Cameron appears to be falling for the wrong girl.

Watch on YouTube

'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'

This coming of age drama, based on Stephen Chbosky's novel of the same name, follows Charlie (Logan Lerman), a shy and troubled high school freshman, as he struggles to navigate his teen years. When he befriends Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson), two free-spirited seniors, Charlie is introduced to a world of new experiences, love, and self-discovery. With the guidance of his English teacher, Mr. Anderson (Paul Rudd), Charlie confronts his past traumas and learns to embrace the present in ways he never thought were possible, all the while love blossoms in his periphery.

Watch on YouTube