Paramount Plus just axed this video game adaptation after 2 seasons — but it might make a comeback

Paramount Plus has confirmed its canceled the "Halo" TV show after two seasons.

The news comes just months after the premiere of "Halo" season 2. The first season of the video game adaptation drew some serious backlash from fans, including fellow Tom's Guide writer Tom Pritchard claiming that he wanted the show to die.

Even though the sophomore outing made some major improvements under new showrunner David Wiener, it looks like it wasn't enough of a change to warrant the show's renewal for a third season.

A Paramount Plus statement about the news read: "Paramount+ can confirm that 'Halo' will not move forward with a third season on the service.

"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward."

Like the smash-hit video game franchise, the "Halo" TV show revolves around the 26th-century war between the human UNSC and the alien Covenant, with Pablo Schreiber taking the lead as the series' Spartan supersoldier, Master Chief.

Commenting on the news, 343 Industries added: "We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the "Halo" series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the "Halo" universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world." (quotes via Variety)

Could the 'Halo' TV show return?

If you're disappointed to learn that the "Halo" TV show is over, there's at least some possibility that another network or streamer could step in to save it.

Reporting the cancellation, Variety wrote that a source "with knowledge of the situation" has said that Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries aim to shop the show around in hopes of finding a new home. Whether they'll be successful remains to be seen, but that claim at least offers a slim chance that the show's fate isn't sealed.

In the meantime, you can stream the first two seasons on Paramount Plus right now. And if you've already streamed "Halo" in its entirety, check out our picks of the best Paramount Plus shows and movies or the best shows to watch like "Halo" for more recommendations.