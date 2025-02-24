Netflix just canceled its ‘Yellowstone’-inspired drama after one season — and I’m not surprised anymore

Netflix’s “Territory” was supposed to be the next big thing — a modern Western drama riding the coattails of “Yellowstone”’s success. But as it turns out, not even the vast open plains could save it from the streaming giant’s ruthless cancelation spree.

As reported by What’s on Netflix, the big red streamer has axed “Territory” after just one season, opting not to renew the series for a second outing. The news comes less than five months after the show’s debut, leaving its story unfinished. According to C21 Media, the series was actually set to return for a second season, but the cast and crew were informed a few weeks ago that it had been canceled. The report suggests that “logistics around timing” may have played a role in the decision to end the show.

Netflix’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand, Que Min Luu, released a statement (h/t What’s on Netflix): “We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world. Although we won’t be continuing with another season, we eagerly anticipate working with all of them again in the future.”

As disappointing as it is, it’s common for Netflix to cancel a show if it doesn’t live up to expectations, despite the reviews. It’s all about the numbers at the end of the day. The series remained in Netflix's global top 10 for just three weeks, accumulating 87.10 million hours of viewing time, which translates to approximately 15 million views. For Netflix, that’s probably not enough to warrant another season.

At this point, abrupt cancelations have become a frustrating norm in the streaming world, and the fate of “Territory” is hardly shocking (I’m especially fed up with content getting axed). While the show carried the DNA of “Yellowstone” in terms of its gritty storytelling and family drama, it obviously struggled to stand out in a crowded market.

“Territory” centers on the Lawson family, proprietors of Marianne Station (the world's largest cattle station) situated in the remote Australian outback. Following the untimely death of the youngest son, Daniel Lawson, the family faces internal conflicts over succession, as no clear heir has been designated. This power vacuum ignites fierce disputes among family members and attracts external threats from rival cattle barons, Indigenous leaders, organized crime figures, and mining magnates, all eager to seize control of the vast property.

The show earned a respectable 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s Critics Consensus reading: “A down and dirty neo-Western set Down Under, Territory's outlandish twists and cultural specificity make for compulsively watchable television.” However, the audience score is lower at 53%, and the comments mainly revolve around its disjointed nature.

Fellow streaming writer Martin Shore actually said “Territory” could be the next “Yellowstone.” In his article he stated that “it’s worth seeing if you like marveling at stunning vistas, you'll be well-served; Territory isn't shy about showcasing its stunning outback setting with some beautiful shots.”

Season 1 of "Territory" is streaming on Netflix if you still want to check it out, even though there are many loose ends after the cancelation.