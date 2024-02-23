My 5 favorite movies leaving Netflix in February 2024 that you need to watch

Netflix adds a sizeable slate of new movies every month, but as the old saying goes, “out with the old, in with the new” because Netflix also sends a portion of its library to the great streaming service in the sky. And in February 2024, Netflix is removing some must-watch flicks. But don’t worry, you’ve still got a little time to watch them.

The best Netflix movies leaving the service this month include a gritty sci-fi action film from director Bong Joon-ho as well as a classic adaptation of a beloved Stephen King novel (and this one isn’t a horror movie). Plus, there’s still time to watch Denis Villeneuve’s "Dune" on Netflix before "Dune Part Two" arrives in theaters in March.

'Dune' (2021)

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Based on the legendary novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune is an ambitious epic that tells a complex story of political machinations set in a rich science-fiction universe. Boasting breathtaking direction from Denis Villeneuve and a ridiculously stacked cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and many more, Dune does for sci-fi what Game of Thrones did for fantasy.

There are many plot strands at play in this first chapter (As noted, "Dune Part Two" arrives in just a week) but the main thread follows young Paul Atreides (Chalamet) who arrives on the Arrakis after his father (Isaac) accepts a position as overseer of the desert planet. It might look like a baron wasteland but it's actually rich with the galaxy's most precious resource, spice. Paul and his allies soon find themselves facing betrayal on all sides as various factions vie for control of Arrakis.

Watch on Netflix by Feb. 29

'Good Boys' (2019)

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

If you’ve got a slightly silly sense of humor, you’re pretty much guaranteed to enjoy “Good Boys”. This foul-mouth flick follows a trio of sixth-graders who are definitely not acting their age. Max (Jacob Tremblay), Lucas (Keith L. Williams) and Thor (Brady Noon) should be in school, but instead cut class so they can replace a broken drone that Max stole from his dad, and what follows is an entire day of hijinks.

Along the way, they deal with pre-pubescent problems like bullies, social anxiety, learning to kiss and handling parents splitting up. They also find themselves accidentally in possession of illegal drugs and get quite creative with their cursing for a group of 12-year-olds. “Good Boys” packs some madcap sequences, and plenty of outrageous potty humor, but it’s also got enough heart to not feel too cynical, and its loveable leads worm their way into your affections pretty quickly. Just be warned this is not a movie made for the whole family.

Watch on Netflix by Feb. 29

'Snowpiercer' (2013)

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

“Snowpiercer” is set on a massive train that is perpetually circling Earth after an attempt to halt global warming instead made the planet's surface unliveable. Onboard the train are the planet’s last surviving humans, but the passengers are not equals. The lower-class citizens live in poverty at the tail end of the train, while the elite first-class riders enjoy luxuries up near the very top. Chirs Evans plays Curtis, a member of the former group who leads a revolution against this unjust system.

This sci-fi movie offers adrenaline-fueled action, characters that you can’t help but root for and a couple of well-placed twists, but it’s the movie’s messages about our society that make it more than just a popcorn flick. Unfortunately, these reflections on climate change and class structure have only become more relevant a decade on from its initial release, making “Snowpiercer” quite a timely watch. Plus, if you enjoy this movie, there’s also a television show adaptation that started in 2020 and ran for four seasons.

Watch on Netflix by Feb. 28

'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' (2019)

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Plan B Entertainment / A24)

A semi-autobiographical drama starring Jimmie Fails as a warped version of himself, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco won Best Directing at the Sundance Film Festival and marked Joe Talbet as a filmmaker to watch. The movie centers on Jimmie’s mission to reclaim the San Francisco home he grew up in that was built by his grandfather. The rub is that Jimmie’s family lost the house years ago, and the surrounding area has been gentrified increasing the value of the home well beyond Jimmie’s merger salary. But he’s not giving up so easy.

A quirky comedy that isn’t afraid to get serious when required, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” looks at important themes including identity and nationalism, and includes some remarkably inventive visuals. The eccentric elements may be off-putting for viewers seeking a more accessible movie, but there’s a lot to enjoy here especially the strong characters and touching ending.

Watch on Netflix by Feb. 28

'Stand by Me' (1986)

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Columbia Pictures)

You might hear the phrase “based on the novel by Stephen King” and assume that “Stand by Me” is a terrifying horror movie stuffed with demon clowns and other nightmarish creations, but this earnest tale is actually one of the greatest coming-of-age stories ever told. Based on King’s 1982 novella, "The Body", it swaps nerve-shredding horror for youthful adventure and follows a foursome of friends in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine in the 1960s.

The easy-going movie follows the four young boys — played by Will Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell — as they set off on an adventure to find a dead body (it’s still a Stephen King story so there has to be a corpse somewhere!). Along the way, the best pals encounter various obstacles from a gang of bullies to a junkyard dog named Chopper. This afternoon in the wilderness starts out as an innocent way to pass a summer afternoon, but it ultimately becomes a defining event in their young lives.

Watch on Netflix by Feb. 29