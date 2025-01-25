Netflix is about to lose this thrilling war movie — stream 'Zero Dark Thirty' before it's gone

"Zero Dark Thirty" is one of the best war movies of the past two decades and should definitely be on your list of movies to watch before it leaves Netflix.

Yes, unfortunately not all the movies on the best streaming services stay there forever. We are already losing one Best Picture winner from Max this month, and now we're set to lose a Best Picture nominee from Netflix. But it's not too late — you can still watch it before it leaves on January 31.

And you should watch it. While somewhat controversial and not always historically accurate, this action thriller is excellent even despite its flaws. It's also loaded with acting talent, including an Oscar-winning performance from Jessica Chastain. So without further ado, here's what you need to know about "Zero Dark Thirty," including why it's a must-watch before it leaves Netflix this month.

What is 'Zero Dark Thirty' about?

"Zero Dark Thirty" is part political action thriller and part war movie. It stars Jessica Chastain as Maya, a CIA intelligence analyst tasked with hunting down al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. While a composite character not entirely based on historical fact, she's partially inspired by Alfreda Frances Bikowsky, who allegedly ran Alec Station, a CIA unit tasked with hunting down the notorious terrorist. The movie follows her character from 2003 when she's stationed at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, all the way up until the 2011 raid that resulted in the death of bin Laden.

But while Maya is certainly the main character and Chastain's performance is one of the key reasons to see this movie, her role is just one cog in several factions involved in the hunt for al-Qaeda's leader. "Zero Dark Thirty" features a large ensemble cast loaded with acting talent including Mark Strong, Kyle Chandler, James Gandolfini, Mark Duplass and Jeremy Strong as CIA personnel and Joel Edgerton and Chris Pratt as members of SEAL Tema 6. The call sheet for this movie alone is one big reason to watch it.

'Zero Dark Thirty' is brilliant despite its flaws

As I mentioned already, the historical accuracy of this movie is hotly debated and not without controversy. I could write an entire article on that subject alone. But personally, I think you should throw history and facts out the window when watching "Zero Dark Thirty" because once you do, you're left with what's still an incredible action movie.

It's also an incredibly polished Hollywood movie. The pacing and writing are excellent. It's loaded with talented actors and, because of that, the script is executed seamlessly. It also manages to execute a high-wire dance between thriller and action movie that doesn't leave you wanting more of one than the other in the end, which isn't an easy feat to accomplish.

A lot of this polish likely comes down to Kathryn Bigelow, who is certainly in the conversation for one of my favorite directors. Her work on action movies like "Point Break" and "The Hurt Locker" has been incredible, so it's no surprise that she once again executed a brilliant action movie. You can feel the imprint of her work on "The Hurt Locker," another war thriller, on this movie in particular, especially since both were written by Mark Boal in addition to being directed by her. Trust me when I say you won't regret watching this movie, even if it isn't without flaws.

Stream "Zero Dark Thirty" now on Netflix