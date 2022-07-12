Live
LIVE: Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $100
These Prime Day deals include AirPods for $89, PS5 controllers for $10 off and more
By Rory Mellon published
Prime Day deals have officially arrived as Amazon’s annual sales extravaganza is now underway. The two-day event is scheduled to run through tomorrow (Wednesday, July 13) and sees the mega-retailer slashing the prices of literally thousands of items from 4K TVs to running shoes.
Of course, for many Prime Day is a little bit different this year. As the cost of living continues to increase and many households look to tighten their budget, we’re more determined than ever to highlight only the best deals. Furthermore, we also want to shine a spotlight on a range of sales and discounts that are a little more wallet-friendly.
That’s why you’re rounding up the best Prime Day deals under $100, ensuring these more affordable discounts don’t get lost in the mix. From Apple AirPods to a Ninja Air Fryer, you might be surprised how much you can get for a (relatively) small amount of money right now. So, follow our Prime Day deals under $100 live blog to make sure you don’t miss a single low-priced saving.
Top 10 Prime Day deals under $100 live right now
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64 now $48 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $94 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $94 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Exploding Kittens card game: was $20 now $5 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Shop all Prime Day deals at Amazon
- Alexa device sale: Alexa devices from $19 (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more (opens in new tab)
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: highlighters, backpacks, and more on sale (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 50% off (opens in new tab)
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness equipment: deals from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines (opens in new tab)
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8 (opens in new tab)
- OLED TVs: deals from $739 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 games: deals from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $129 (opens in new tab)
I'm not really a coffee drinker — I prefer to get my caffeine via fluorescent energy drinks — but several of the Tom's Guide team who do enjoy a morning cup of joe have made a point of highlighting this deal.
Right now, this Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker has dropped to $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a massive $70 saving compared to its standard retail price of $129. Designed to extract more flavor and aroma in every cup, this machine can brew in up to three cup sizes. It's also pretty small at 5-inches wide so should fit nicely on your kitchen countertop without taking up too much space.
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Last month I took a vacation and among the many gadgets crammed into my hand luggage was a Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker — and the small but mighty speaker has now become an essential travel companion.
The Tribit StormBox Micro is currently on sale for Prime Day for $49 (opens in new tab). That's a welcome $10 saving on a speaker that has plenty going for it. For starters, its biggest asset is definitely its portability, it's lightweight and can easily be tossed in just about any sized bag.
It's also got a tear-resistant silicone strap that allows it to be effortless fixed to a backpack or handlebars for when you want to listen to music on the move. Not to mention its IP67-rated waterproofing and very solid sound for such a small speaker. It all adds up to make the Tribit StormBox Micro a speaker you really can take just about anywhere.
Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Another expected but still very welcome Prime Day deal is the Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case for $89 (opens in new tab). We usually see big discounts on AirPods during Amazon's sale event, and this year is proving no different with a whole range of Prime Day AirPods deals currently available.
While this isn't the lowest ever price for the AirPods (2nd Gen), it's still a great deal for a set of buds that feature Apple's latest H1 chip for almost instant connectivity to Apple devices. If you can't quite spring for the AirPods Pro, which on sale at $169 (opens in new tab), then this deal is certainly worthy of consideration.
AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
I’m a big gamer, and while 2022 has been a bit of a slow year for gaming (so far), one title that is definitely going to go down in history is Elden Ring.
This tough-as-nails action RPG comes from the deliciously warped mind of Hidetaka Miyazaki and the creative geniuses over at FromSoftware. The game is a collaboration with fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, most known for penning the Song of Ice and Fire series that was adapted into HBO’s Game of Thrones.
The game offers FromSoftware's signature blend of brutally difficult enemy encounters and highly rewarding character progression, but this time it’s all set in a massive open world. I was a Souls skeptic, but Elden Ring turned me into a covert. Elden Ring is on sale for $49 on PS5 and Xbox Series X on Amazon (opens in new tab) - don’t skip this masterpiece.
Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Good Morning! Welcome to Tom’s Guide live blog covering all the best Prime Day deals under $100. I’m Rory, a Deal Editor here and will be guiding you through all the best low-priced sales during Amazon’s annual sales event.
Let's start with an expected discount: the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is just $19 (opens in new tab) on sale for Prime Day. That’s a $30 saving compared to its regular price of $49, and is definitely one of the best smart home deals we’ve seen during Prime Day 2022 so far.
Amazon always discounts its own products during Prime Day, so we’re not surprised to see the Echo Dot (4th Gen) knocked down by 60%. But even if this is a predictable promotion, it’s still a worthwhile discount on one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget.
Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.