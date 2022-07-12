LIVE: Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $100

Refresh

(Image credit: Keurig) I'm not really a coffee drinker — I prefer to get my caffeine via fluorescent energy drinks — but several of the Tom's Guide team who do enjoy a morning cup of joe have made a point of highlighting this deal. Right now, this Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker has dropped to $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a massive $70 saving compared to its standard retail price of $129. Designed to extract more flavor and aroma in every cup, this machine can brew in up to three cup sizes. It's also pretty small at 5-inches wide so should fit nicely on your kitchen countertop without taking up too much space. Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)