Dell Black Friday in July Sale: $550 Off Alienware, XPS, More

Amazon Prime Day is still a few days out, but Dell is celebrating the new month with a Prime Day-like sale of its own. The annual Dell Black Friday in July sale is taking up to $550 off select Dell and Alienware desktops and laptops.

The sale discounts everything from Dell's value machines, like its Inspiron Chromebook 11, to its pricier gaming rigs, like the Alienware 15.

The sale also includes discounts on select electronics. However, shoppers should be vigilant because some deals are bound to be cheaper on Prime Day. For instance, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Cube bundled with a $30 Dell eGift Card for $119.99. However, we predict the Fire TV Cube will be much cheaper during Prime Day. (It's sold for as low as $59 and $79 in the past).

Nevertheless, we're hand-picking the best deals in Dell's summer sale below. Currently, our favorite deal is on the XPS 13 (9380), which is $70 to $250 off during Dell's sale.

You can also shop the entire Dell Black Friday in July sale here.

The Editor's Choice XPS 13 (9380) offers style, performance, and portability. The base model is $70 off, whereas the mid-tier model (Core i5/8GB/256GB) is $1,079.99 ($120 off).View Deal

The Chromebook 11 is an ideal laptop for students or users who don't have demanding needs. It uses Google's Web-based Chrome OS and features a Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB eMMC. It's currently $70 off. View Deal

The Dell G5 15 is an entry-level gaming laptop for casual gamers who don't demand the latest graphics cards. This config is $250 off and packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Alienware m15 is a solid rig for gamers who require more from their gaming laptop. It sports a Core i5-8300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD + 8GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. The base model is $130 off, whereas other models are up to $480 off. View Deal