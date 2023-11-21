Black Friday Lego sales — epic discounts on Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and more

Lego Black Friday sales are your chance to pick up best-selling sets from hugely popular ranges including Star Wars, Marvel and Harry Potter at awesome prices.

Lego’s popularity never seems to waver, but even the most dedicated collector will admit the Danish construction toy often comes at a high price. Fortunately, Black Friday sales have arrived across retailers, and the likes of Amazon, Best Buy and The Lego Store are all discounting some of the most popular sets. There’s also still time to pick up a Lego advent calendar that allows you to count down the days to Christmas with a new build every day.

There are currently loads of Lego deals out there, and analysis paralysis can prevent you from making the most of the seasonal sales. That’s why I’m rounding up my 11 favorite Black Friday Lego sales down below. These are Lego deals I'd buy right now.

Best Lego Black Friday sales right now

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023: was $34 now $20 @ Walmart

Swap your chocolate-filled advent calendar for one stuffed with Lego! Behind each of the 24 doors, you'll find a Star Wars Minifigure or seasonal mini-build that will make the countdown to Christmas fly by. There is also a Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar if you'd rather your calendar had a little more wizarding magic.

Lego Harry Potter Gryffindor Banner: was $34 now $20 @ Target

This dual-purpose set functions as both a recreation of the Gryffindor common room and a decorative wall banner. Adorned with the Gryffindor crest, it folds out to create a miniature playset complete with lots of movie-accurate details. It also includes three Minifigures: Harry Potter, Neville Longbottom and Angelina Johnson.

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44 now $29 @ Amazon

Build the iconic Imperial TIE Fighter with this officially licensed Lego Star Wars set. It offers several play features including an accessible cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters to fire off laser-missiles. This set also comes with three Minifigures and is a great set for newbie builders as it's not too challenging.

Lego Classic Large Brick Box: was $48 now $32 @ Walmart

Sometimes all the fancy licensed sets are too much, and you need to go back to basics with a big box of Lego bricks. This box comes with 790 different pieces for you to build and destroy your own Lego creations on a whim. All with a big yellow box to keep it in and $16 off the normal price.

Lego Harry Potter Room of Requirement: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Re-create one of the most firey scenes from the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 movie with this set. This Lego recreation of the Room of Requirement hidden in Hogwarts Castle comes with five Minifigures including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. It's also part of the Hogwarts modular range which means it can be combined with additional sets to create a full-scale Hogwarts castle.

Lego City Police Station: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

This all-action set includes a three-level Lego City police station building, a police cruiser, a helicopter and a garbage truck (for a criminal break-out), alongside five Minifigures. It also packs a road plate that can be combined with additional Lego City sets to create a larger city scene. It's on sale for $55 at Amazon.

Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory: was $89 now $41 @ Amazon

Iron Man's base is under attack by Whiplash, and it's up to Tony Stark and War Machine to save the day. This comes with a mini sports car from Iron Man 2, alongside three different suits of armor. Also along for the ride are Pepper Potts, Nick Fury and everyone's favorite robot arm Dum-E. It's on a significant sale in Amazon's Black Friday sale dropping to a new lowest price of $41.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Recreate iconic scenes from Harry's second year at Hogwarts with this Chamber of Secrets Lego set. Its two-level design gives you plenty of playspaces including the chamber itself, The Great Hall and a castle tower, and it comes with a poseable Basilisk snake. It also includes 10 Minifigures including Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Gilderoy Lockhart and Tom Riddle.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $169 now $135 @ Walmart

The most popular ship in Star Wars history, the Millennium Falcon looks as resplendent as ever in Lego form. This version of the beloved Corellian freighter starship features an array of intricate details and an open-top panel for exploring the interior. It comes with seven Minifigures but is based on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie so there's no Han Solo.