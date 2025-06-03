Reddit is down — live updates on outage
Reddit appears to be having issues.
By Scott Younker published
Starting around 11:30 a.m. Pacific, the popular social platform Reddit appeared to begin having problems.
On the tracking site, Down Detector, suddenly over 25,000 reports streamed in.
On the website, scrolling stops quickly, and you get a server error message. However, the current Reddit status page lists everything as green, meaning it's okay. We'll see how long it takes that to change.
No word from Reddit yet
Reddit has not officially commented on the outage. The official status page shows greens across the board, indicating that things are okay on their end.
Server error
