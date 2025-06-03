Reddit is down — live updates on outage

Starting around 11:30 a.m. Pacific, the popular social platform Reddit appeared to begin having problems.

On the tracking site, Down Detector, suddenly over 25,000 reports streamed in.

On the website, scrolling stops quickly, and you get a server error message. However, the current Reddit status page lists everything as green, meaning it's okay. We'll see how long it takes that to change.

Meanwhile, keep us in your tabs to see the latest on Reddit's current outage.