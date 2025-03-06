Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — I recommend these retailers in US and UK
AMD's new graphic cards are great (and still in stock)
Nvidia's RTX 50-series had its turn, and now it's time for AMD. The Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT have been heralded as some of the best GPUs you can buy this year — pairing great performance with value for money. Given the demand, I'm here to help make sure you secure one.
At $550 for the standard 9070 and $600 for the XT, with performance numbers that match the likes of the vastly more expensive RTX 5070 Ti, these are quite the combo breaker.
And while they went on sale yesterday, there is still stock left to sell (quite the difference to the rarer-than-gold 50-series cards).
Don't get me wrong, a lot of these have been snapped up quickly in the US, but some shockingly affordable pre-builds are still available. On top of that, the GPUs are still in stock in the UK!
WHERE TO BUY RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT IN USA
- Amazon: check RX 9070 stock
- Best Buy: check RX 9070 stock
- B&H Photo: check RX 9070 stock
- Newegg: check RX 9070 stock
Currently, stock is dripping out on Amazon, including this overclocked version of the RX 9070.
There is an overclocked version of the 9070 XT still in stock, but you can also find impressive pre-builds with the GPU in from $1,800.
These cards are sold out for now, but expect a restock to arrive soon (if past trends have been anything to go on).
B&H are dealing exclusively in overclocked versions of these GPUs. Stock is out for now, but you can join the wait list for the restock.
WHERE TO BUY RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT IN UK
- Amazon: check RX 9070 stock
- eBuyer: check RX 9070 stock
- Overclockers: check RX 9070 stock
- Scan: check RX 9070 stock
- CCL: check RX 9070 stock
CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during the 5090 and 5080 launch. And this is the same again with plentiful stock from the looks of it!
There is stock still available at eBuyer! Prices starting at £599.
Much like in the US, UK stock on Amazon is being drip fed. Best one we've found is this overclocked 9070 XT for £749.
There is a waiting line, which does open up pretty quick for users (took me a minute), and the RX 9070 is in stock! Prices start at £569.
Box is also sporting some RX 9070s too. This is one of the key retailers that always gets lost in the shuffle, so keep it open just in case!
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.
