Forget RTX 5080 — Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4080 gets massive $600 price cut

News
By
published

This powerful RTX 4080 gaming laptop just got a whole lot cheaper

Alienware x16 R2 with Razer gaming mouse on table with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The struggle to find an RTX 5080 GPU right now is real, but if you're looking for other all-new powerful gaming setup options, this RTX 4080 gaming laptop could be just the ticket — as it's just got a massive discount.

Right now, the Alienware x16 R2 with an RTX 4080 is $600 off at Dell, and it now costs as much as the RTX 4070 configuration. It doesn't come cheap at $2,699, as this is still a premium, powerful gaming laptop.

That said, if you've saved up those pennies and want a beefy PC setup, you can make great savings here. Oh, and to sweeten the pot, it comes with a 16-inch 480Hz display.

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4080)
Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4080): was $3,299 now $2,699 at Dell

With a $600 discount, you can now grab this beefy Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop for an all-new low price. Sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, a 2TB SSD and a neat 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, you bet it can make any game you throw at it look spectacular.

View Deal

In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we praised the gaming laptops great performance, attractive, surprisingly thin design and customization options (there's a RGB touchpad!). And with the specs the model packs, its sure to make any demanding PC game shine onscreen.

As a taste of its power, we ran Cyberpunk 2077 at Ultra settings with ray tracing, and it hit a solid 64 frames per second. That a strong result for that setting, so you better believe it can blaze through other PC games, too. Its thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4080 GPU and 32GB of DDR5X RAM. Plus, there's a 2TB SSD to store all those big PC titles.

This model comes with a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 3ms response rate and a crazy 480Hz refresh rate. That will make competitive multiplayer games as smooth as ever.

Be warned that in testing, we found the Alienware x16 R2 got quite loud when under pressure (nothing the best gaming headsets can't fix) and it lacks an Ethernet port. We also noted that it's a pricey machine, but now that its $600 off, it offers more value than ever.

If you're after a gaming rig that packs a punch and can't be bothered to wait for an RTX 5080 — or RTX 50-series laptops — to be available (it will be a while), check out this Alienware x16 R2 and save yourself $600 right now.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game