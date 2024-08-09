Insta 360 Go 3S — 4 reasons I'd buy (and 3 reasons I'd skip) this $400 action cam

The Insta 360 Go 3S is the latest tiny action camera in Insta 360's popular Go lineup. But with all the upgrades it packs in over its predecessor, the Insta360 Go 3, It might as well be called the Go 4. 4K recording is the big highlight feature, but we also get higher frame rates, better waterproofing, and some other cool tech without bumping up its price.

The Go 3S continues to be one of the best action cameras, and personally one of my favorites, It’s small unique magnetic design allows it to be so much more than a traditional action camera, but at the same time it introduces a few limitations that are worth keeping in mind. You can check out what I mean in my full YouTube video. Otherwise, see the biggest reasons I'd buy, and biggest reasons I'd skip the Insta 360 Go 3S below.

Reasons to buy

Better video quality

The first reason I'd buy the Go 3s is that it’s arguably one of the biggest upgrades in the Go lineup. It can now shoot 4K video up to 30p, which is a big step up over the 2.7K/30p maximum in the Go 3. The Go 3S also features a higher 120Mbps bitrate (versus 80Mbps on the Go 3) giving your footage noticeably more sharpness and detail. With the bump in quality, the Go 3s feels more capable as a travel/pocket camera rather than just an action cam. From walking around, timelapses, and timeshift, everything looks super clean and punchy.

But what about slow motion? The Go 3S shooting now supports 1080p at up to 200fps versus just 120fps in the Go 3. 240fps would have been great, but at least you can now do 8x slow motion vs, 5x when conformed to 24p timeline.

Apple Find My

The Go 3s is Insta360’s first camera to work with Apple Find My. This is easily the most underrated feature for any gadget, camera or otherwise to have, and I can’t wait till everything adopts it.

A device like the Go 3S is small and easy enough to misplace as is, and as someone who is always switching bags or leaving things behind, being able to keep tabs on where the Go 3s is awesome. And while not theft-proof, this could also be a great way to keep the camera more secure, especially if you’re a solo creator and like to set the camera up in other locations so you can capture those behind-the-scenes or more “candid” shots. No.. I don’t do that… that much.

It can be mounted anywhere

Its small size, magnetic design, and support for several mounting options means you quickly attach the Go 3S to your chest, head, bike, ceiling, model car, suitcase... you get the point.

As Insta 360 likes to call it, the 3S is “a truly no-hands camera”. It unlocks a new way of filming unique angles, which aside from being fun, helps you be more creative with your storytelling. Not only that, it’s so small and inconspicuous, that if you like to film yourself while flying under the radar, the Go 3s is the right choice.

Handy flip-up display

A final reason to buy the Go 3S is that it has the Action Pod that was first introduced on the Go 3. It feels a little more solid while still offering the same 2.2 inch flip-up which is what you’ll use for framing your subject and changing your settings — it’s perfect for vlogging and selfies. My biggest complain with the Insta 360 Go 2 was how frustrating it was to quickly change video modes, not to mention I needed to rely on a smartphone to make sure everything looked good.

This is one of the best displays I’ve tested on any action or small pocket camera. It’s the perfect combination of size, brightness, and functionality. Even though the GoPro Hero 12 Black has a larger 2.27" rear display, its front 1.4" screen is not nearly as convenient to use.

Reasons to skip

Not as durable as traditional action cameras

As great as the Go 3Ss modular and small design is, it does introduce a few limitations. First, the camera body itself isn’t as rugged compared to your traditional action camera. When detached, the camera is IPX8 waterproof, up to 33ft (10m) with its Lens Guard installed.

The Action Pod, though, is only splash-proof, so no taking this to the pool or beach unless you buy its Dive Case which is waterproof up to 197ft (60m), but that’s something you need to remember to install and it’s going to set you back another $60. The Hero 12 Black is only waterproof up to 33ft without a case, but for most people, that’s plenty for casual water sports and it doesn’t require an additional accessory purchase.

Similarly the screen, when flipped-up, also probably wouldn’t be able to take the same level of beating those other action cameras would. If having the most indestructible camera for all your action sports is your main goal, the Go 3S has to be babied a bit more than the rest.

No removable storage

The Go 3S also might not be the best choice if you’re recording nonstop all day and don’t have time to back up your footage. Just as with its predecessors, the Go 3S still lacks support for external storage. Given its smaller size, this is more forgivable, but unlike other action cams with removable microSD cards, it does mean you’re stuck with whatever capacity Go 3S you buy: either the 64GB model for $399 or the $429 128GB one. The 3s is not available in 32GB like the 3 is, but given how much more storage your 4k clips are going to need, that makes sense. I also think the extra $30 to upgrade to 128GB is worth the piece of mind knowing you’re not going to run out of storage as fast.

Although Insta360 does offer a new quick transfer accessory for another $44, which features a micro-SD slot and connects to the Go 3S camera, it’s nowhere near as quick or convenient as simply swapping out for a fresh new card. For a lot of people, this is one of the Go 3S's biggest let downs.

No external mic support

A final reason you might want to avoid the Insta360 Go 3S is that it doesn’t support external microphones, both physically and wirelessly. The built-in mic on the Go 3S is surprisingly good at capturing clear audio, but it’s not always the right choice, especially when you’re not wearing it directly on you.

If I want to get a nice dynamic shot, I’m going to need an external mic like my RODE Wireless Pro to pick up my audio. Some newer Action cameras like the GoPro Hero 12 Black support Bluetooth earbuds such as Apple AirPods or offer USB-to-3.5mm dongles to connect other inputs. It would be great to see that make its way on the next Insta 360 Go, but for now, the only option to up your audio quality is to sync the video and audio files in the edit, which isn’t always an option if you want to quickly post your clips without much work.

Buy or skip?

Despite its quirks, the Insta 360 Go 3S is an easy buy for me. It’s a camera I use several times a week and for $400, it’s well worth the investment for everything I use it to capture. Image quality and battery life are impressive, and its other features like the large flip-out screen and Apple Find My make this even easier to use for a variety of setups.

While it falls short in a few areas like its ruggedness without the use of additional accessories, it does about 95% of what I need from an action camera. If Insta360 can figure out how to support higher frame rates in 4K, the Go series will be hard to compete with.