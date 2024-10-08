DJI Air 3S leak reveals new controller that lets this drone follow you around

At this point the DJI Air 3S has pretty much been revealed in leaks and rumors, however that doesn't mean we can't still be surprised by new revelations regarding the mid-range drone.

The latest leak comes to us courtesy of JasperEllens on X (spotted by our friends at Tech Radar) who revealed a new device called the DJI RC Track controller. The controller will apparently let the Air 3S follow you without using a standard drone controller.

The remote pictured in JasperEllens' tweet appears fairly simple but with the blurriness of the image, it's hard to tell how many buttons are on the controller or if its more of a wheel control.

Still, it could be quite appealing for solo drone operators and makes it a tempting addition to our list of best drones.

Exclusive leak: What if, your #Air3S does not need a traditional remote? What if you could just use a tracking beacon to control and let the drone follow you. It will be called #DJIRCTrack. More details later. Cheers pic.twitter.com/JiXx8HOn5xOctober 8, 2024

Our leaking informant also released a spec sheet for the Air 3S which shows some modest upgrades including a larger 1-inch sensor on the main camera while keeping the same 1/1.3-inch telephoto sensor.

It's getting larger internal storage, jumping from 8GB on the Air 3 to 42GB on the newer 3S. Low light performance appears to improving with two upgrades including expanded ISO range and new Lidar tech to improve obstacle sensing in low light.

Otherwise, many of the specs appear to be fairly similar including the weight, flight time (about 45 minutes), resolution.

Reportedly, the Air 3S will launch on October 23. We haven't seen a potential price for the new drone but the Air 3 starts at $1,099 with some bundles that bump the price over $1,300. With the new tracking remote and some other minor upgrades, it's possible the drone will have a similar price.

