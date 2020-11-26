Smallest smart TVs in 2020

Small in stature doesn’t mean lack of smarts when it comes to the smallest smart TVs. These mighty 43-inch and smaller TVs come with many of the features of their larger siblings, just in a much more manageable form. Our small smart TV list includes 43, 40, 32 and 24-inch models available today.

Small smart TVs are perfect for small spaces, such as bedrooms and studio apartments. Based on our What Size TV Should You Buy guide, you should sit about 3.5 feet or closer when watching a 4K TV in these sizes. The smallest of our small TVs tend to lack 4K resolution, but they’re still very sharp in HD.

If size doesn't matter, check out the best TVs of the year

Still shopping? Our TV buying guide has the 9 things you need to know

Don’t expect to find all the features and premium touches that are included in larger TVs — as you get smaller, so do your choices. But one way the large TVs can’t compare is price: these small TVs can be found for very little money.

What are the best small smart TVs?

We test some small smart TVs specifically, but more often focus on the 55- and 65-inch versions that have the same features and performance. When a manufacturer makes a great 55- or 65-inch TV, we expect the smaller model will be just as good, so we've based some of our picks on our experience with the larger versions. In other cases, we haven’t tested the specific models but rely on our experience with similar TVs from these brands to make our assessments.

The best small smart TV is also the best 43-inch TV: The TCL 4 Series. It has Roku’s excellent operating system, which gives you almost every app you want and is super easy to use. Along with its very good picture, it’s a great TV for gaming thanks to low lag time — which means you can play fast games without the TV becoming a hindrance.

If you want a slightly smaller TV, check the 40-inch Vizio V-Series. With a full-array backlight and support for Dolby Vision, the V-Series produces vivid colors and good contrast — all while keeping the price low. It’s not quite as good overall as the TCL 4 Series, but if you want something smaller than 43-inches, the V-Series is your best choice.

When you get below 40-inches, the TVs will lack 4K but you probably wouldn’t notice unless you are sitting very close. If you’re really looking for a tiny smart TV, the Insignia LED HD Fire TV Edition comes as small as 24 inches and has Amazon’s Fire TV interface as its smart platform.

The best small smart TVs in 2020

(Image credit: TCL)

1. TCL 4 Series 43S435 Best value 43-inch TV Screen size: 43 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 3 (1 ARC) | Size: 38.2 x 22.3 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 15.4 pounds Prime $219.99 View at Amazon Affordable 4K TV with HDR Solid Roku TV experience Excellent responsiveness for gaming No local dimming Unimpressive motion handling Limited HDR support

Our pick for the best overall 43-inch TV, the TCL 4 Series, is also the best value you’ll find in this size. This 4K TV oftens sells for less than you’ll find bargain 1080p TVs. It has good color accuracy and supports HDR10 — but not Dolby Vision — for improved contrast. It uses Roku’s system software, which provides one of the best smart TV experiences available and has plenty of apps to choose from. With a low lag time of 14 milliseconds, this set also will handle fast-paced gaming well.

In exchange for the great price, the TCL 4 Series is missing a few features that more expensive TVs deliver. It lacks local dimming, so the HDR performance isn’t as good as it could be. It also has weak speakers, with little bass and limited power. If this is going to be your main TV, consider adding a soundbar to overcome the sound issues.

Read our full TCL 4-Series review .

(Image credit: Vizio)

2. Vizio V-Series V405-H19 Strong picture quality in a 40-inch TV Screen size: 40 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 3 (1 ARC) | Size: 36 x 21 x 3 inches | Weight: 15 pounds $239.99 View at Newegg Decent picture quality Better-than-average HDR support Built-in Google Chromecast Basic port selection Middling HDR performance Quiet audio

The Vizio V-Series’s smallest variation is 40-inches, but it also has a 43-inch model that fits our “small” TV description. It offers a great value while still delivering a quality picture. But the V-Series also has some advantages over models such as the TCL 4 Series, including support for Dolby Vision for excellent contrast. Its full-array backlight helps it produce a bright and colorful picture. As an added bonus, it has Google Chromecast built in so you can stream directly from your mobile device. With Vizio’s SmartCast operating system, you have access to plenty of apps and the most recent version improves on its performance.

The V-Series had good color accuracy but its color range was lower than we like, and it can’t match the TCL 4 Series in terms of gameplay responsiveness. It also lacks Bluetooth so you can’t listen wirelessly on your headphone.

Read our full Vizio V-Series review.

(Image credit: Insignia)

3. Insignia LED HD Fire TV Edition (NS-24DF311SE21) An Amazon-powered smart TV in a tiny size Screen size: 24 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 3 (1 ARC) | Size: 21.7 x 12.8 x 3.4 inches | Weight: 19.6 pounds Great value Alexa voice assistant built in Good sound for its size 720p resolution Annoying ads

When you’re really pressed for space — and cash — the 24-inch Insignia LED HD Fire TV Edition should be high on your list. Also available in 32-inch size, this 720p-resolution TV is perfect if you love Amazon’s interface and you’ve got Alexa sprinkled throughout your place. While it doesn’t have all the features of the Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition , its smart features are among the best you’ll find in a TV this size. The Fire TV operating system brings all the benefits of Amazon’s familiar interface and, of course, it has Alexa built in so you can use your voice to navigate and play content — as well as control other smart devices in your home. The unit also produces better sound than many small TVs.

But its 720p resolution means you won’t get all the sharpness you may be used to. And unfortunately, the TV interface is full of ads. But it’s a worthy choice if you like the Amazon experience and you want a TV for a really low price.

(Image credit: LG)

4. LG 43UM7300PUA LG quality at an affordable price Screen size: 43 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 3 (1 ARC) | Size: 38.3 x 22.5 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 17.6 pounds Check Amazon 1064 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Strong brightness levels Wide viewing angles Excellent smart TV features No local dimming Limited HDR support Unimpressive black levels

In the balance between size and cost, some things are worth paying for — and the LG 43UM7300PUA fits that description. The 43-inch TV brings with it LG’s reputation and smarts. While it will cost you several hundred dollars more than the TCL 4 Series, the LG 43UM7300PUA is the least expensive LG TV you’ll find. In exchange for the extra cash, you get LG’s excellent webOS platform, which offers plenty of apps and is easy to use. You’ll also benefit from direct backlighting instead of the edge lighting many cheaper TVs use. And it has a very low lag time, which makes it an excellent choice for gamers.

But you won’t get the performance of LG’s higher priced sets. It has limited HDR and its color quality wasn’t great. While its speakers handled dialog well, they couldn’t belt out much bass and didn’t get very loud.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony XBR-43X800H Feature rich 43-inch TV Screen size: 43 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC) | Size: 38.3 x 22.5 x 2.3 inches | Weight: 20.7 pounds $404.32 View at Crutchfield.com Excellent brightness Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support Chromecast and AirPlay built in Average HDR performance Edge lit backlight

Small TVs don’t have to fall behind to their larger counterparts when it comes to features, as the 43-inch Sony X800H shows. The 4K TV includes HDR10 and also handles Dolby Vision for a vivid picture. It can also play Dolby Atmos for better sound — something few small TVs do at this point, but also something you’ll want in the future. The TV features Android TV as its smart platform, and you can stream wirelessly from your mobile device via Chromecast or Apple AirPlay 2. It has four HDMI ports, where most 43-inch TVs have three.

In addition to those extras, the X800H is very bright and its low lag time makes it a good set for gamers. But the 43-inch version of the X800H doesn’t share all the goodies that come in the larger models in this line. For example, it uses edge backlighting instead of direct backlighting. As a result, its contrast isn’t as dark as we’d like.

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung Q60T QN43Q60TAFXZA QLED tech in a 43-inch TV Screen size: 43 inches | Screen type: QLED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 3 (1 ARC) | Size: 37.9 x 22 x 2.3 inches | Weight: 19.8 pounds Prime $427.99 View at Amazon Rich color and sharp details Alexa and Bixby inside Lots of apps Blurring during fast action Limited viewing angle Dimming at edges of screen

While most small TVs have standard LED LCD screens, the Samsung Q60T brings one of the best screen technologies available, QLED, or quantum-dot LED, to its 43-inch version. Its QLED screen produces more intense colors than a regular LED and competes with an OLED screen for vividness and deep blacks. The Q60T delivers a very sharp picture, and thanks to that QLED screen, good colors. It handles HDR well, producing excellent contrast. Thanks to the Tizen smart operating system, you’ll have access to tons of apps.

But the Q60T costs several hundred more than the TCL 4 Series, and while it has a good picture, there are some flaws. This year’s model has a slower processor and lower refresh rate, which resulted in some blurring during fast motion scenes. It’s color accuracy was also below other QLED sets. But if you want one of the best screens in a 43-inch TV, the Q60T is the one for you.

Read our full Samsung Q60T review .

(Image credit: Vizio)

7. Vizio D-Series D24F-G1 1080p 24-inch TV with SmartCast Screen size: 24 inches | Screen type: QLED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 2 (1 ARC) | Size: 22.1 x 13.3 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds $149.95 View at BHPhoto 1080p HD Full-array backlight Limited brightness Smart platform lacks some apps

If you’re seeking a tiny TV and can afford to pay a little more than the Insignia LED HD Fire TV costs, the Vizio D-Series is a step up in terms of tech. It has 1080p HD instead of the Insignia’s 720p, so the image should be more crisp. Also available in 32- and 40-inch versions, the D-Series also has a full-array backlight which should make for a brighter and better overall image.

The D-Series picture quality doesn’t match Vizio’s next-tier model line, the V-Series (featured earlier on this list), but the smallest V-Series is 40 inches. The D-Series comes with the same smart operating system as the V-Series, Vizio’s SmartCast, which has improved over the years but still lacks some apps and isn’t the easiest to use. But if you want a small 1080p TV, this could be your best option.

How to choose the best small smart TVs for you

When looking for a small smart TV, follow our TV Buying Guide tips. If you put some thought into what you need from a TV, you’ll be able to enjoy your purchase for years to come.

How small is small enough? The difference between the screen size of a 24-inch TV and a 43-inch TV is pretty significant. If your space will allow for a larger unit, we recommend you go bigger — even if you think you’ll be happy with the smallest screen, a bigger one helps make the experience of watching more engaging.

Expect to pay $100-$200 for the smallest TVs on this list, and expect to pay more like $300 or more on the larger end of “small.” Some of these TVs sell for $500 or more.

Consider which ports you need and how many. The number of HDMI ports you need depends on how many devices you plan to plug in — a streaming stick, game console or cable box, for example. Most of these TVs have three HDMI inputs, but some have only two. If you plan to use a sound bar, you may need an optical digital audio or a 3.5 mm auxiliary output. You may also want a TV that supports Bluetooth so you can listen on your headphones without disturbing people around you.