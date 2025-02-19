Sony's upcoming cheap earbuds could follow the latest tech design craze — here's what we know

We've seen a whole host of new, lower-priced budget buds released over the last few months, and there's evidence that Sony will be the next firm to drop some sub-$150 wireless earbuds.

Thanks to a report from The Walkman Blog, we now also have some idea about what kind of specs we'll find inside the buds, and what colors they're going to come in.

Following the rest of the world's obsession with transparent tech, likely thanks to devices like the Nothing Ear and the see-through finishes that let you see your device's internals, the next Sony buds are likely going to be available in a 'glass blue' colorway. That's a slick-looking take on transparent tech, with a blue hue to the buds and the case.

Specs, specs, and more specs

(Image credit: Sony)

We've also learned a bit more about what kind of internals to expect from the buds. For one, there'd be an increase in battery life. With ANC turned on, the buds look to last 8.5 hours, an hour more than the previous model, which rises to 12 hours with ANC turned off.

The may well be a Bluetooth 5.3 connection, which isn't the most up to date, but it still allows for multipoint connection and lower latency. But there might not be much in the way of fancy codecs, unfortunately, with apparently only SBC and AAC on board — LDAC would have been nice at least.

The physical buttons look to have been replaced with touch controls, and wear detect has been added in so you won't have to worry about pausing should you need to take the earbuds out.

There's no news on when we might see them, but alongside that clear blue color, it looks like they'll come in black, white and pink color options. The Walkman Blog thinks they'll cost arounds $110-$120, making them slightly more expensive than the previous model.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As soon as we know more about the buds we'll be sure to update you — and when they arrive on the testing bench, we'll see if they match up with the best wireless earbuds that you can buy.