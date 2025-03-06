Love bass? You'll want one of these new room shaking subwoofers from Q Acoustics

Rumble those floors

Q acoustics subs
(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

Bass. Everyone loves it — whether it's tight and controlled or making the floor beneath you wobble, the low-end is super fun. But to get the really low stuff, you're probably going to want a subwoofer that's dedicated to special frequencies.

Q Acoustics subwoofers are not like the subs you can get with your soundbar — they're designed to go with more impressive surround setups, or even a pair of stereo powered speakers like the excellent Q Acoustics M40.

For when you want all the low end

Sub80

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

It should be noted right off the bat these new SUB series subwoofers from Q Acoustics can't be connected to your soundbar — you need something with a dedicated sub-out port.

Instead, you can hook them up to one of the best home cinema receivers or the best desk speakers (like the Kanto Ora4) or even some larger powered stereo models.

There are three subs in the lineup — the SUB80, SUB100 and the 12-inch SUB120. The smaller sub will be perfect for, you guessed it, smaller spaces while medium and large rooms will benefit from the larger models.

There are onboard controls for DSP and crossover, along with an adjustable low-pass filter so that you can dial them in for your specific speakers.

They look super great, fitting in perfectly with Q Acoustics minimalist design philosophy. The grille can't be removed, but it's for sound reasons – it's built into the baffle for "tighter bass response."

You don't even have to worry about turning it on and off yourself — it will do it on its own thanks to the 12V trigger system. Turn on connected devices, and it will power on itself.

Pricing

The SUB line will come in three different prices depending on the sub you buy:

  • SUB80: $899/£599
  • SUB100: $1,049/£699
  • SUB120: $1,199/£799

You can buy one of the SUB line right now from Q Acoustics directly, or from your local stockist.

