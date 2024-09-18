YouTube reveals new AI capabilities — here's how they work

In a landmark announcement at its Made on YouTube event 2024, YouTube has introduced several new AI-driven features designed to give creators more creative freedom while streamlining content production and enhancing monetization.

Rolling out in the upcoming months, these new AI tools, including automatically-generated video clips and global auto-dubbing, are set to redefine the way creators build their brands while building a loyal audience.

Dream bigger with Google DeepMind’s Veo

(Image credit: Google DeepMind)

Creators can take their dreams to new heights with Dream Screen and Google DeepMind’s most capable model for generating video. The AI tool, known as Veo, gives creators new ways to generate 6-second standalone video clips that seamlessly fit into their existing content. Creators will find this new feature most useful when creating YouTube Shorts. Perfect for video background generation, creators can effortlessly fill gaps in their storytelling while also speeding up content production.

As YouTube aims to supplement, not replace human-driven ideas, all AI-generated clips will be watermarked using SynthID, to clearly communicate to viewers that the content was generated with AI. This helps add a layer of transparency in the balance between creativity and responsible content creation.

Breaking language barriers with automatic dubbing

Another standout AI feature allows creators to organically grow their global audience with AI-powered auto-dubbing. The AI automatically generates translations and even mimics the creator’s tone, intonation, and ambience to ensure a natural sound for dubbed content. The translations will roll out with Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and French first and then continue to expand with more languages.

This game-changing feature is huge for English-speaking creators hoping to expand their reach and go beyond their own limitations to gain loyalty from global subscribers.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To further boost community interaction, YouTube is transforming its comments section into a Community Hub, powered by AI. The new section will offer suggestions for personalized replies in the creator’s unique voice, allowing faster fan engagement.

This feature is expected to be particularly useful for YouTube’s more popular creators who struggle to keep up with the volume of comments

from their subscribers.

AI-powered inspiration and community engagement

YouTube also plans to revamp the Inspiration Tab within YouTube Studio with an updated feature that gives creators an AI-powered brainstorming partner. Generative AI can assist with video ideas, outlines, titles, and thumbnails to give creators new ways to keep their content fresh and exciting.

The AI-powered inspiration can help curate suggestions tailored within the style of the creator and specific to their audience, ultimately helping to support both established and emerging creators.

Small but incremental AI upgrades

With these new AI-powered features, YouTube is clearly focused on making content creation more accessible, engaging, and profitable for its vast creator base. Adding generative AI means YouTube continues to position itself as the ultimate video platform in the digital age. However, many of these AI-powered features will also make watching videos easier on YouTube, especially for users around the world.

Keep an eye out for these cutting-edge tools to start rolling out over the coming months.