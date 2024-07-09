Now you can use Claude-like Artifacts with any model in Poe

Competition in the AI chatbot market is fierce, with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and more competing against not only each other but also aggregate services like Poe.

Some of these bots are adding new features, such as custom GPTs in ChatGPT or image animation in MetaAI. One of the best of these is Claude 3.5 Sonnet's new Artifacts feature which allows users to generate and use content quickly.

Now, Poe, the AI model aggregator from Quora's makers, has announced a similar feature but unlike Claude, this works across a range of LLMs.

"We’re excited to introduce Previews, a new feature that lets you see and interact with web applications generated directly in chats on Poe. Previews work particularly well with LLMs that excel at coding, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, GPT-4o, and Gemini 1.5 Pro," Poe explained on X (formerly Twitter).

Previews is a big deal for Poe

Once you've generated your Preview, you can share it with others via a link, or check it out in a fresh tab.

Poe says "This new functionality enables all Poe users to create custom interactive experiences, regardless of programming ability. You can build games, interactive animations, drag-and-drop interfaces, data visualizations, and much more", with examples showing a drum machine that can be adjusted within the chat window, or turning a length description of gravity into a series of flash cards.

Previews are likely to make more complex LLM functionality more accessible to users, and that can only be a good thing. It's available now for web users and supports HTML output and CSS and Javascript functionality. Poe has promised support for "additional formats in the coming days and weeks".

