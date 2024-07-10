Meet Odyssey — AI video that’s ‘fit for Hollywood’

News
By
published

Odyssey wants to generate mind-blowing visuals while remaining glitch-free

Odyssey
(Image credit: Odyssey)

Odyssey, a startup that’s around a year old, announced it’s building Hollywood-grade visual AI that should be able to generate cinematic scenery, characters, and lighting. 

What Odyssey promises to do differently than other text-to-video tools is to give you full, fine-tuned control over every element in your scene.

Odyssey co-founder Jeff Hawke argued that if ChatGPT produced text that users couldn’t edit, they wouldn’t use it.

“But that’s how text-to-video works today, where the model output is a fully-baked video file that you can’t edit,” he wrote on X. “If any of the scenery, characters, lighting, or motion is off, you have to start again.”

Creating a new type of model

The way Odyssey overcame this limitation is to train four generative models that allows users to have fine-tune control over different layers of the video. 

These models can generate high-quality geometry, photorealistic materials, stunning lighting, and controllable motion. If it all works as expected, you should be able to rapidly generate videos exactly as you envisioned them.

Odyssey co-founder and CEO Oliver Cameron lamented that at the moment we’re surrounded by “low-quality AI-generated text and imagery”. He said that for AI to work for Hollywood, it has to create “glitch-free and mind-blowing visuals”.

To deliver these goods to film makers, Cameron revealed they’ve secured $9 million from investors to fund their startup. He explained their models are harder to build than text-to-video tools but believes it will result in a better end product that can be used in movies, TV shows, and even video games.

Inspired by driverless cars

The approach for this AI video generator that could challenge the likes of Sora, Luma Labs Dream Machine, and Runway actually came mostly from autonomous vehicles according to Hawke. 

This is because autonomous vehicles had to push state-of-the-art technologies in visual AI to actually ship and they helped scale performance with real-world data. The driverless cars also necessitated simulations that had accurate physics.

Cameron co-founded Voyage, a company that developed and deployed self-driving cars designed for senior citizens who struggled to drive. 

Hawke was a founding researcher at Wayve, a UK-based company which is testing autonomous vehicles in cities across the UK.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 91 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
4
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
6
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
View
Load more deals
Christoph Schwaiger
Christoph Schwaiger

Christoph Schwaiger is a journalist who mainly covers technology, science, and current affairs. His stories have appeared in Tom's Guide, New Scientist, Live Science, and other established publications. Always up for joining a good discussion, Christoph enjoys speaking at events or to other journalists and has appeared on LBC and Times Radio among other outlets. He believes in giving back to the community and has served on different consultative councils. He was also a National President for Junior Chamber International (JCI), a global organization founded in the USA. You can follow him on Twitter @cschwaigermt.