Grammarly was down — here's what we know about the outage

And so it began (Image credit: Grammarly) The first reports of Grammarly going down came in around 11:30 PM Eastern. We saw a sudden rise in user reports on Down Detector, with the number jumping for the baseline of zero all the way to around 150. For a smaller service, this is a huge jump. When anyone tries to use Grammarly to check their writing, they're greeted with loading feedback and an eventual error that says "Text checking is temporarily unavailable.

Grammarly acknowledges the outage (Image credit: Grammarly) At 11:27 PM eastern, right around when the outage was first reported by users, Grammarly acknowledged the issue on its status website. "We're experiencing some service interruptions at the moment. Some users may have trouble logging in, editing their documents, or accessing their account settings. Other users may not be able to see suggestions or corrections from Grammarly. We're investigating the problem and will provide an update as soon as possible," reads the post from the beloved grammar checker. From there, the company added several updates that it is investigating the issue, with the most recent coming at 2:38 PM ET. It seems the company doesn't have a solution yet, but it is putting more resources in place to try to fix things. "Our team continues working on identifying the root cause and fixing this issue. In the meantime, we've added more resources to our system as an attempt to recover the service. We'll provide another update soon," reads the most recent post.

Grammarly on X We’re currently experiencing some service interruptions. Users may have trouble logging in or may not be able to access Grammarly features. Our team is actively investigating, and we will continue to post updates to https://t.co/A2QcAS5ePC. We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/wVzI8sEe4fNovember 8, 2024 Once it was clear that Grammarly would be down for a while, the company used its @GrammarlyHelp account to spread the word on X. The company wrote, "We're currently experiencing some service interruptions. Users may have trouble logging in or may not be able to access Grammarly features. Our team is actively investigating, and we will continue to post updates to http://status.grammarly.com. We appreciate your patience!" While it doesn't provide any insight into when we can expect to start using Grammarly again, it's a further acknowledgment that there is a problem and letting users know that it's working on it. That's more than many companies can say during a significant downtime event like this.

Our first decrease in reports (Image credit: Downdetector) After being down for a couple hours, we're finally seeing a downswing in the reports on Down Detector. As of this post, it's down to 108 reports, which is a solid decline from its 155 peak. Personally, I'm still having issues getting Grammarly to load, so we may not be completely out of the woods yet, but it appears that things are getting back to normal at least for some users.

A fix is here (Image credit: Grammarly) Grammarly has said a fix has been implemented. "Our team has implemented a fix and is currently monitoring the results. Some affected services have already recovered," reads the latest post on the company's status page. I just tried it myself, and it's working again for me, so it seems we're out of the worst part of the outage. Of course, when a fix is implemented, there's always a chance it can introduce new problems, so we'll continue to monitor Grammarly to ensure it keeps working.