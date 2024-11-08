Grammarly was down — here's what we know about the outage
For a few hours, Grammarly users fought an uphill battle with their favorite writing tool. What started with a few reports on Down Detector eventually spread around to people all over complaining about the tool not working.
If you're a Grammarly user wondering when you can use one of the best writing companions again, you don't need to worry because it's back online, with Grammarly declaring "All Systems Operational."
We'll monitor Grammarly to ensure it keeps working and keep you up to date on the latest happenings if something goes sideways again.
And so it began
The first reports of Grammarly going down came in around 11:30 PM Eastern. We saw a sudden rise in user reports on Down Detector, with the number jumping for the baseline of zero all the way to around 150. For a smaller service, this is a huge jump.
When anyone tries to use Grammarly to check their writing, they're greeted with loading feedback and an eventual error that says "Text checking is temporarily unavailable.
Grammarly acknowledges the outage
At 11:27 PM eastern, right around when the outage was first reported by users, Grammarly acknowledged the issue on its status website.
"We're experiencing some service interruptions at the moment. Some users may have trouble logging in, editing their documents, or accessing their account settings. Other users may not be able to see suggestions or corrections from Grammarly. We're investigating the problem and will provide an update as soon as possible," reads the post from the beloved grammar checker.
From there, the company added several updates that it is investigating the issue, with the most recent coming at 2:38 PM ET. It seems the company doesn't have a solution yet, but it is putting more resources in place to try to fix things.
"Our team continues working on identifying the root cause and fixing this issue. In the meantime, we've added more resources to our system as an attempt to recover the service. We'll provide another update soon," reads the most recent post.
Grammarly on X
We’re currently experiencing some service interruptions. Users may have trouble logging in or may not be able to access Grammarly features. Our team is actively investigating, and we will continue to post updates to https://t.co/A2QcAS5ePC. We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/wVzI8sEe4fNovember 8, 2024
Once it was clear that Grammarly would be down for a while, the company used its @GrammarlyHelp account to spread the word on X.
The company wrote, "We're currently experiencing some service interruptions. Users may have trouble logging in or may not be able to access Grammarly features. Our team is actively investigating, and we will continue to post updates to http://status.grammarly.com. We appreciate your patience!"
While it doesn't provide any insight into when we can expect to start using Grammarly again, it's a further acknowledgment that there is a problem and letting users know that it's working on it. That's more than many companies can say during a significant downtime event like this.
Our first decrease in reports
After being down for a couple hours, we're finally seeing a downswing in the reports on Down Detector. As of this post, it's down to 108 reports, which is a solid decline from its 155 peak.
Personally, I'm still having issues getting Grammarly to load, so we may not be completely out of the woods yet, but it appears that things are getting back to normal at least for some users.
A fix is here
Grammarly has said a fix has been implemented. "Our team has implemented a fix and is currently monitoring the results. Some affected services have already recovered," reads the latest post on the company's status page.
I just tried it myself, and it's working again for me, so it seems we're out of the worst part of the outage.
Of course, when a fix is implemented, there's always a chance it can introduce new problems, so we'll continue to monitor Grammarly to ensure it keeps working.
And we're back
Grammarly has officially called it "All Systems Operational," so you should be good to start using the app again, whether you use the Chrome extension, desktop app or mobile keyboard.
I've been trying it out for the last few minutes and have had no problems, so I think we can officially call this outage over and done.