OpenAI delaying GPT 5 launch 'for a few months' — but we're still getting new models

Despite delays, OpenAI is launching two new models

OpenAI has made another announcement regarding it's highly anticipated GPT-5 model. Unfortunately, it didn't clear up when the model will be launching and instead just confirmed a further delay.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, posted on X: “We are going to release o3 and o4-mini after all, probably in a couple of weeks, and then do GPT-5 in a few months.”

Altman went on to explain the reasons for this delay, stating, “We are going to be able to make GPT-5 much better than we originally thought. We also found it harder than we thought it was going to be to smoothly integrate everything. and we want to make sure we have enough capacity to support what we expect to be unprecedented demand.”

While this does mean an even longer wait for GPT-5, it is the closest we’ve got to an official release date in a while now.

Concerns around “unprecedented demand” is likely referring to the recent launch of 4o image generation. When OpenAI updated ChatGPT with its newest image software, it was inundated with demand, causing the company to quickly remove it from the free version to reduce usage.

In a previous announcement back in February, Altman stated that, when it does arrive, GPT-5 will be available via the free tier.

For subscribers, GPT-5 will run at a higher level of intelligence and Pro subscribers will unlock an even more advanced version of the model.

While the delay is bad news for those excited for a new update from ChatGPT, it isn’t all bad.

An update to o3 and o4-mini

Image of a phone with chatgpt logo on a keyboard

(Image credit: ChatGPT AI generated image)

Following on from the post on X announcing the delay, Altman followed up with, “We were able to really improve on what we previewed for o3 in many ways; I think people will be happy”.

o3 is part of OpenAI’s line of reasoning models. Where ChatGPT is designed for day-to-day interaction, solving simple problems quickly and efficiently, the o series is intended to fully think things through.

This means a more expensive and energy-consuming model, but one that can solve more complicated tasks and think logically. These types of models have the potential to be used on complicated problems like drug discovery, coding and complex scientific reasoning.

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

Alex aims to make the complicated uncomplicated, cutting out the complexities to focus on what is exciting.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

