OpenAI delaying GPT 5 launch 'for a few months' — but we're still getting new models

OpenAI has made another announcement regarding it's highly anticipated GPT-5 model. Unfortunately, it didn't clear up when the model will be launching and instead just confirmed a further delay.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, posted on X: “We are going to release o3 and o4-mini after all, probably in a couple of weeks, and then do GPT-5 in a few months.”

Altman went on to explain the reasons for this delay, stating, “We are going to be able to make GPT-5 much better than we originally thought. We also found it harder than we thought it was going to be to smoothly integrate everything. and we want to make sure we have enough capacity to support what we expect to be unprecedented demand.”

While this does mean an even longer wait for GPT-5, it is the closest we’ve got to an official release date in a while now.

Concerns around “unprecedented demand” is likely referring to the recent launch of 4o image generation. When OpenAI updated ChatGPT with its newest image software, it was inundated with demand, causing the company to quickly remove it from the free version to reduce usage.

In a previous announcement back in February, Altman stated that, when it does arrive, GPT-5 will be available via the free tier.

For subscribers, GPT-5 will run at a higher level of intelligence and Pro subscribers will unlock an even more advanced version of the model.

While the delay is bad news for those excited for a new update from ChatGPT, it isn’t all bad.

Following on from the post on X announcing the delay, Altman followed up with, “We were able to really improve on what we previewed for o3 in many ways; I think people will be happy”.

o3 is part of OpenAI’s line of reasoning models. Where ChatGPT is designed for day-to-day interaction, solving simple problems quickly and efficiently, the o series is intended to fully think things through.

This means a more expensive and energy-consuming model, but one that can solve more complicated tasks and think logically. These types of models have the potential to be used on complicated problems like drug discovery, coding and complex scientific reasoning.