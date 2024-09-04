ChatGPT is coming to Volkswagen cars in the US this week — but you’ll need to pay for it

With AI chatbots appearing on our phones, tablets and just about every kind of computer you can think of, it’s no surprise that they’re heading to cars as well. We know Google has already announced plans to integrate Gemini with Android Auto, and now Volkswagen has confirmed it’ll start letting you talk to ChatGPT in some of its newest cars.

VW’s in-car voice assistant is called IDA, but will rely on ChatGPT to power local and cloud-based responses. This roll out will begin on September 6, starting with the 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI, plus the 2024 ID.4 with the 82kWh battery pack.

Other cars will eventually get ChatGPT support as well, but that’ll be happening at an unspecified point later this year. Apparently “most” of the 2025 VW lineup is in line for AI including other ID.4 models, the ID Buzz van, GTI, Golf R and Tiguan. Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models will have to wait until 2026, however.

According to VW, ChatGPT support is being provided by car chatbot company Cerence, and that generative AI responses will kick in when you ask for something a little too complicated for the IDA assistant itself. It also means that IDA will be able to better understand your commands, and the nuances of what you’re actually asking for.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

One example is that you wouldn’t need to tell the assistant to set climate control to a set temperature. You could simply say that you’re “chilly” and it’ll figure out what needs doing from that alone.

The downside is that drivers will need a subscription to access these AI features in their car. That’s good for people who don’t want to opt in to use ChatGPT on the road, and means you won’t accidentally start using the AI when you didn’t mean to. But the fact you need a VW Plus Speech with AI plan is going to be disappointing for some — even if it is only $9 a year.

Some VW cars will have a subscription included when you buy. The ID.4 and ID Buzz come with 3 years access to the Plus Speech plan, while the GTI, Golf R and Tiguan come with a 1 year subscription. If you’re picking up a different car, you’ll need to pay for it.

