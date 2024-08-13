Apple Intelligence will stay free for now — but here’s when Apple could charge for AI features

News
By
published

At the earliest, you've got 3 years of free Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence installation screen shown on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Every single time a company rolls out a host of AI features, we’ve all been conditioned to expect them to come at a price. No matter who it is and how it’s done, companies always charge for them.

Apple Intelligence is raising those same doubts, and indeed, analysts are suggesting that the Cupertino crew could charge up to $20 for these features. But fortunately, these prices won’t occur right out of the gate, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims it will “take three years” for Apple to create an AI service that is worth the money.

2027th heaven

Apple Intelligence Writing Tools

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In what Gurman says “may be the best-case scenario,” Apple’s long-term plan is to develop a premium AI tier with additional features that would incur a monthly cost — similar to the way you pay for upgraded iCloud options. 

2027 does seem like a long way away, so why the hold out? Well, put simply, there’s a few key steps between now and then that will be taking up the company’s time. First, Apple Intelligence needs to be in more countries for a subscription to make sense — you can’t do this while holding out on your two other biggest audiences in China and Europe. 

And second, you need some features that are actually worth the money. Don’t get me wrong, Writing Tools, an improved Siri, Image Playground and more are indeed fun to use, but charging for them would leave a sour taste in iPhone users’ mouths. We think Apple wouldn’t want to put a price on anything until its next gen features come out on the company’s own AI cloud, which we know teams are busy building at the moment.

Pay up for AI+

Siri in iOS 18.1 beta Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of how Apple will come calling for the money, there are two key ways it could do so:

  • Create a separate subscription service for Apple Intelligence+
  • Loop it into Apple One and offer a tier at a higher price with AI

Chances are the company will offer both options above, but start to heavily sell you on going the whole hog and picking A1 (just like the upselling I fell for on my iPhone to go for the basic plan).

One thing’s for sure though, Apple is definitely looking at Intelligence as another way to increase monthly subscription income, but only when there’s a product to sell.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 300 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
2
Boost Mobile | Apple iPhone...
Amazon
$1,229.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
3
iPhone 15 Pro
Walmart
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
6
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
7
ZAGG Luxe Snap Apple iPhone...
ZAGG + mophie
View
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
8
Apple iPhone 15/iPhone 15...
Target
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.