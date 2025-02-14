The new Garmin Tactix 8 might be the most hardcore Garmin watch ever made

Garmin has launched the Tactix 8, the latest model of its ‘tactical’ watch that has military-focused features that now include a rucking mode where you can enter the weight of your backpack.

Like the Garmin Fenix 8, the Tactix 8 range has both AMOLED and memory-in-pixel options, with the latter having solar panels on the watch face to extend battery life. There are two sizes to pick between with the AMOLED watch — 47mm and 51mm — while the solar model is only available with a 51mm case.

Garmin Tactix 8: Military Tough, Stealth Mode

The Garmin Tactix 8 also gets the leakproof buttons and sensor guard introduced on the Fenix 8 and is diveproof to depths of 40m. It also has a mic and speaker, and is tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance.

What separates the Tactix 8 from the Fenix 8 range is its military-focused features. Along with the rucking mode, the watch has a new Applied Ballistics solver feature to help you aim with long-range shooting.

The watch also has a Stealth Mode, where it stops storing and sharing your GPS position, a Night Vision Mode, and a Kill Switch feature that quickly resets the watch and deletes all stored data.

These tactical features come on top of the extensive array of useful features you already get with the Fenix 8 series, including dual-band GPS tracking and offline TopoActive maps to help you navigate, and a built-in flashlight.

Garmin Tactix 8: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $1,399 / £1,279 (Solar); $1,299 / £1,189 (AMOLED) Size 47mm and 51mm Weight 73g 47mm; 92g 51mm Display 1.4in AMOLED or MIP Case material Titanium bezel Screen material Sapphire crystal Water resistance 10ATM + 40m dive Storage 32GB

Garmin Tactix 8: Battery life

As with other Garmin watches that come in AMOLED and solar models, having the smartwatch-style display does reduce battery life. But the Tactix 8 51mm AMOLED will still last up to 29 days on a charge in watch mode, or 13 days with the screen always on. The solar 51mm watch will last 30 days, or up to 48 days in sunny conditions.

The Garmin Tactix 8 is on the Garmin website now and will be available to order from February 21. It’s even more expensive than the Fenix 8 range, starting at $1,299/£1,189 for the 47mm AMOLED version, or $1,399/£1,279 for the 51mm AMOLED or solar watches.