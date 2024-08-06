Apple Watch SE rumored to switch metal frame for plastic — what we know

We’ve already heard rumors that the next version of the Apple Watch SE may ditch its aluminum chassis for one made of hard plastic — in an attempt to save costs. Now Mark Gurman at Bloomberg is reiterating that rumor in his Power On newsletter.

Gurman doesn’t go into much detail, only noting it’s sounding “increasingly likely” that the next generation Apple Watch SE will be using rigid plastics. Which is a shame for those of you wanting a low-cost smartwatch with a premium metal feel, but could be ideal for those of you that value a low price tag and a cheap design.

Previously we heard rumors that Apple was testing a way to 3D-print an Apple Watch chassis, but Gurman later confirmed this wouldn’t be happening anytime soon. Apparently Apple is still looking into the possibility of doing this, but the manufacturing capacity isn’t good enough for mass production right now.

At that time Gurman also noted that Apple had been looking at ways to use less material, speed up production and cut down on costs. A switch to plastic could help that in a bunch of areas. Casting rigid plastic is likely to involve much less waste than milling metal frames, while plastic itself is generally a much cheaper material — even in rigid and more premium-feeling forms.

Plastic smart devices, like the iPhone 5c (remember that?) or Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE often come in much brighter colors compared to metal, which could help the Apple Watch SE appeal to different kinds of people.

You may remember that Apple launched a site promoting “Apple Watch for Your Kids” last month, promoting the smartwatch as an iPhone alternative. So it would make sense that Apple might want to make future watches more appealing to children and parents alike. A colorful, low cost Apple Watch SE would certainly be one route it could take.

We won’t know for sure until Apple actually announces the new Apple Watch SE, which will likely happen at the September Apple Event alongside the Apple Watch series 10 and the iPhone 16. Until then be sure to check here at Tim’s Guide for all the latest news and rumors.

