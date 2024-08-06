Apple Watch SE rumored to switch metal frame for plastic — what we know

News
By
published

Switching aluminum for rigid plastic may be on the horizon

Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’ve already heard rumors that the next version of the Apple Watch SE may ditch its aluminum chassis for one made of hard plastic — in an attempt to save costs. Now Mark Gurman at Bloomberg is reiterating that rumor in his Power On newsletter

Gurman doesn’t go into much detail, only noting it’s sounding “increasingly likely” that the next generation Apple Watch SE will be using rigid plastics. Which is a shame for those of you wanting a low-cost smartwatch with a premium metal feel, but could be ideal for those of you that value a low price tag and a cheap design.

Previously we heard rumors that Apple was testing a way to 3D-print an Apple Watch chassis, but Gurman later confirmed this wouldn’t be happening anytime soon. Apparently Apple is still looking into the possibility of doing this, but the manufacturing capacity isn’t good enough for mass production right now.

At that time Gurman also noted that Apple had been looking at ways to use less material, speed up production and cut down on costs. A switch to plastic could help that in a bunch of areas. Casting rigid plastic is likely to involve much less waste than milling metal frames, while plastic itself is generally a much cheaper material — even in rigid and more premium-feeling forms.

Plastic smart devices, like the iPhone 5c (remember that?) or Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE often come in much brighter colors compared to metal, which could help the Apple Watch SE appeal to different kinds of people. 

You may remember that Apple launched a site promoting “Apple Watch for Your Kids” last month, promoting the smartwatch as an iPhone alternative. So it would make sense that Apple might want to make future watches more appealing to children and parents alike. A colorful, low cost Apple Watch SE would certainly be one route it could take. 

We won’t know for sure until Apple actually announces the new Apple Watch SE, which will likely happen at the September Apple Event alongside the Apple Watch series 10 and the iPhone 16. Until then be sure to check here at Tim’s Guide for all the latest news and rumors.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 163 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
View
Fitbit Sense 2
(Blue)
2
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced...
Walmart
$299.95
View
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
3
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
View
Fitbit Charge 6
4
Fitbit Charge 6 - Coral |...
Verizon
View
Apple Watch Series 9
5
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)...
Best Buy
View
Fitbit Charge 6
6
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced...
Lenovo USA
View
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
7
Fitbit Inspire 3 FB424 Smart...
Dell
View
Apple Watch Series 9
(Blue)
8
Apple Watch (Series 9)...
Back Market (US)
View
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
9
Fitbit Inspire 3 (Lilac Bliss...
Google Store NA
View
Fitbit Sense 2
(Blue)
10
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.

See more Smartwatches News