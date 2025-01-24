Apple hit with class-action lawsuit over allegedly toxic 'forever' chemicals in Apple Watch bands

Apple is facing a class action lawsuit in California that accuses the tech giant of false advertising regarding the company's Apple Watch bands, some of which allegedly contain toxic 'forever' chemicals.

The chemicals known as per- and polyfluroalkyl substances (PFAS) break down very slowly and can build up in the blood of people and animals over time, as well as the environment, including drinking water. According to a guide to PFAS from the Environmental Protection Agency, most research suggests that exposure to PFAS can lead to "adverse health outcomes."

Which Apple Watch bands are called out?

The lawsuit asserts, "[Apple] advertises these Products as designed to support and further human health and wellness, environmentally sustainable, and suitable for everyday use and wear. However, in truth, they contain excessive levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances(“PFAS”), which are toxic to human health and the environment."

The lawsuit specifically sites the Apple Watch Sport Band, Ocean Band, and NikeSport Band.

The complaint cites a study released in December 2024 that found at least 22 watch bands contained "high levels" of PFAS, claiming that those chemicals can be absorbed through the skin. The Guardian reported that the study tested bands from Apple, Fitbit, Google and Nike, though neither the study nor the Guardian named any specific smartwatch bands that may contain PFAS.

Apple issues a response

Today, Apple released a statement to Tom's Guide saying that any Apple Watch Bands that have PFAS are safe for you to wear.

"Apple Watch bands are safe for users to wear. In addition to our own testing, we also work with independent laboratories to conduct rigorous testing and analysis of the materials used in our products, including Apple Watch bands."

Apple has asserted that the company works to remove harmful chemicals from its products, claiming that its efforts exceed current regulatory requirements.

Apple to phase out PFAS

Apple has previously stated that is working on phasing PFAS out of its products. In November 2022, Apple released a white paper that detailed how it would "completely phase out" PFAS in products and its manufacturing process.

The project is ongoing though Apple did not provide any details on how its efforts have succeeded or failed since 2022.

From the paper:

"The environmental implications of the use of PFAS are significant, and we’re responding with focus and dedication. We want to thoughtfully phase out PFAS in a way that does not result in regrettable substitutions. We’re prioritizing our phaseout activities on applications that result in the highest volumes of PFAS reductions and the most meaningful environmental impact. It will take time for Apple to completely phase out PFAS from our products and processes because of the challenges related to compiling a comprehensive catalog of PFAS use, identifying and developing non-PFAS alternatives that can meet the performance needs for certain critical applications, and taking into account the time needed for material qualification."

What happens now?

Tom's Guide reached out to Apple for information on which Apple Watch bands may contain PFAS, if any. Apple declined to provide more details.

As of this writing, a judge must decide whether or not the lawsuit will move forward.