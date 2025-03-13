I used compression boots while marathon training to see if they really work — here’s what I found

Like many amateur runners, skipping recovery is my main running vice. I'm lucky to fit three runs into a working week, never mind a sports massage, stretching, sauna sessions or daytime naps.

But training for my first marathon is underway and one of my main focusses during this training block has been making sure I rest and recover well in between speed sessions, easy and long runs. As a tech writer, I've been on the hunt for gadgets to help me along the way. I wear one of the best smart watches for runners and best running shoes for my running needs. My new favorite run recovery gadget is compression boots.

Compression boots have grown in popularity over the past year with professional athletes, celebrities and every day runners posting pictures of themselves booted-up on social media and wellness spas offering them as a treatment.

I've been using the Ublives SoleFlux Relax Air Compression Boots throughout my 16-week training plan. I am now half way through, with my long run hitting 18 miles this week, and I have these compression boots to thank for taking care of my post-run achy legs.

What are compression boots?

Compression boots are hollow, fabric boots that zip up over the feet, lower legs and thighs and contain multiple chambers. They are connected to a digital control pad and each sleeve fills with air to compress, or squeeze, one section of the lower body at a time — starting at the feet and working up towards the upper thigh.

A tech-y upgrade on traditional compression socks, manufacturers of these blow up boots promise they stimulate blood flow in the limbs, flushing out lactic acid and enhancing muscle recovery.

From boosting my recovery to helping me relax, alongside affordability and practicality, here are the benefits I've found while testing the Ublives SoleFlux Compression Boots...

I'm running better

I've been a recreational runner for eight years, taking part in half marathon, 10K, and 5K races. While these are fairly long distances, I was apprehensive about the toll a more demanding marathon training block would take on my body and how difficult my runs would feel when upping the weekly mileage. However, I've been pleasantly surprised with my running performance so far.

Reducing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) between my runs, my legs have been feeling fresher by the time I get to my next run on plan. Without aches and pains, I have been able to push the pace on my runs, improving my endurance, speed, and overall running economy.

Before introducing regular compression therapy to my recovery routine, I felt a bit stagnated in my running process as DOMS were holding me back from pushing harder on runs.

They've enhanced my recovery

Marathon training certainly tires out the legs and there's no avoiding days when your muscle feels particularly tight or achy. But the compression boots have reduced my recovery time from DOMS.

Before my legs would ache for up to three days after a long or high-intensity run, I now find my recovery period is shorter. Plus my legs have generally been feeling better day to day and lighter when running. These boots get kudos from me.

They offer great value for money

A compression boot therapy session at a spa typically costs between $30 and $60 per session, with most sessions lasting around 30 minutes. For optimal results, most experts recommend using compression boots 2-3 times per week after intense workouts — that racks up a cost of at least $60-$180 per week.

While they aren't essential, if you're really looking to reap the benefits of compression therapy, getting your own pair to use at home offers the best value.

They have great battery life too, with a single charge lasting up to five 30-minute sessions.

They're practical

Unlike some compression boots, the Ublives SoleFlux boots are portable and wireless. They also come with a sleek duffel bag so you can handily pack them away and store them.

Having this recovery tool in your own home rather than having to make a (usually expensive) trip to a spa is beneficial and convenient for busy marathon runners — and the recovery results are on par with specialized massages.

A clinical trial of 72 ultramarathon runners published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy found that post-exercise pneumatic compression therapy offered the same benefits as post-exercise massage.

They help me find time to relax

You can't get up and move around in these boots — you have no choice but to sit and relax. I usually use them in the evening as part of my wind-down routine after a day of work and training.

Since marathon training is as mentally challenging as it is physically, I've found using these boots provides time for me to simply sit and switch off. I often read my books while wearing them. This gives me time to physically and mentally recharge.