Forget running — this 28-minute dumbbell HIIT workout burns calories and builds muscle

If you hate running, the good news is it’s not the only way to burn calories and build muscle — HIIT training is a great alternative, especially if you’re short on time.

In fact, you’re more likely to burn the same amount of calories doing a short HIIT workout as you would on a longer run, running at a steady pace.

If you’re looking for inspiration, grab a set of the best adjustable dumbbells and give this 28-minute HIIT workout a go. As a reminder, it’s always important to work with a weight that’s right for your body — the exercises should feel challenging by the final few reps, but never impossible. If you feel like your form is being compromised, you’re lifting a weight that’s too heavy.

If you’re a beginner, or you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check with a personal trainer beforehand.

What is the workout?

The workout, devised by The Body Coach app founder, Joe Wicks, is a 28-minute HIIT workout that uses a set of dumbbells. You’ll do four rounds of seven exercises, working for 35 seconds, followed by a 25-second rest.

The exercises are:

Dumbbell thrusters

Renegade row and push-up

Squat curl press

Reverse lunge dumbbell swing (left)

Reverse lunge dumbbell swing (right)

Bicep curls

Burpee deadlifts

You can follow along with Joe in real time, as he offers modifications and form tips along the way. This workout is marked as advanced, but you could always make the workout easier by using a lighter set of dumbbells or pausing the workout halfway through to increase the rest period.

28 Minute Advanced Dumbbell HIIT | The Body Coach TV - YouTube Watch On

I tried this 28-minute dumbbell HIIT workout — here’s what happened

With my baby asleep upstairs, I swapped my daily run for this dumbbell HIIT workout. Here’s what I loved:

I worked up a serious sweat

After round one of this workout, I felt ok, but by the final circuit I was building up a serious sweat. I often opt for workouts that promise no repeats as I find them more interesting, but I really enjoyed the repeating circuit here, as it allowed me to really hone in on my form.

I opted for a set of 8kg dumbbells for this workout and by the final set, the weight felt a lot heavier than it did at the beginning. Most of the exercises were compound exercises, meaning they targeted multiple muscle groups at the same time, and my whole body was aching by the time I’d finished.

Compound exercises often burn more calories and improve intramuscular coordination when compared to isolation exercises. They also tend to improve your flexibility, and strengthen your muscles — important whatever you’re training for.

The burpee deadlifts got my heart rate soaring

Each circuit of this workout finishes with burpee deadlifts which set my heart rate soaring. To do a burpee deadlift:

Start by placing two dumbbells at one end of your exercise mat — you’ll need enough space between them to jump your feet through.

Bend down and take a dumbbell in each hand and in one smooth motion, jump your legs back so you are in a high plank position, with a straight line from the crown of your head to your heels.

Jump your feet forward, in-between the dumbbells, and use your legs to stand up, performing a deadlift, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Lower the dumbbells back to the ground, and jump your feet back to a high plank.

The 25-second rest wasn’t really enough for my heart rate to recover before I moved back into the dumbbell thrusters, and if you’re new to the exercise, I’d recommend taking a little longer to recover if you need.

It won’t replace running, but it’s a great full body workout

As a marathon runner, this didn’t have the same mental-health benefits I gain from heading out for a long run along the river with a good podcast or playlist. I find running extremely relaxing and stress relieving, whereas HIIT workouts are far from calming.

That said, I loved the happy endorphins I was left with as I collapsed onto my yoga mat in a sweaty mess after 28 minutes of hard work.

Looking for a workout that’ll really challenge you? Grab a set of dumbbells and give this one a go.