Android Auto is getting a controversial upgrade — in-car gaming

Android Auto's latest beta adds a feature that's sure to raise some eyebrows: support for playing games on your car's display.

Granted, cars with Google built-in, also known as Android Automotive, already let users play an expansive library of games while parked, but now Google's bringing the same functionality to Android Auto users, albeit with a smaller selection of titles.

Currently, four Android games are available on compatible vehicle displays as part of the latest update: Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, Farm Heroes Saga, and Beach Buggy Racing.

In testing the feature, the folks at 9to5Google found that you must have the games installed on your phone to play them on your car's display. While Beach Buggy Racing appeared to run relatively smoothly, the outlet ran into issues getting Angry Birds 2 to work, as the app got stuck on an "internet required" screen.

You'll also need to keep your car in park to play them. Once you shift gears, the game automatically closes and becomes inaccessible within the app drawer and switcher.

It's a common-sense safeguard that most major car brands, from BMW to Volkswagen and Tesla, have adopted as in-car gaming grows in popularity. We'll likely see Google expand the list of supported games over time, though it remains unclear how the feature will be rolled out to all users.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's one of several new features added with the beta version of Android 14.1, which is now available to those enrolled in the Android Auto testing program. This beta also introduces support for a full-screen mode for specific apps — a first for Android Auto. To exit full screen, swipe down from the top to reveal an Exit button.

Google announced that in-car gaming support would be coming to Android Auto as part of its March feature drop, but there's still no word yet on when it'll leave beta.