Update YouTube iOS App Now to Fix Battery Draining

Editor's Note: This story has been updated per the release of a new version of the YouTube app that claims longer battery life.

If you're running the latest version of Apple's iOS operating system, you might be experiencing a battery problem. Fortunately, a fix is out there.

A variety of users on Reddit and MacRumors forums reported that the YouTube app running on their iPhones is causing serious battery drain. As first reported by BGR, the battery drain is so bad that in some cases it's depleting 20 percent of a battery's charge in just 30 minutes.

According to the reports, the problem appears to have something to do with YouTube running on iOS 11.1. So if you're running a version of Apple's operating system that was released before that, you may be safe. However, if you have downloaded Apple's recent updates, including iOS 11.1.1, you could see that battery meter depleting fast.

But now that YouTube released version 12.45 of its app, it appears that the problem may now be under control. The sole item in the release notes for this version reads "Fixed an issue with battery usage," suggesting the video-streaming site found the fix it told users it was "actively working on" weeks ago.

To update to version 12.45, open the App Store app, tap on Updates and tap the Update button next to YouTube.

Users on MacRumors forums, for instance, have reported that the difference (when using previous versions) is "night and day" and the YouTube app is no longer draining their batteries. The users, who also said that the YouTube app was causing their smartphones to run hot, said that their iPhone working temperature is back to normal.

So, if you're having some iPhone battery problems, update your YouTube app today, and you'll hopefully regain those long-lasting charges needed to stream every single reaction video and super-clip montage.