How To Make and Use a Bootable WinPE Drive

arp

Yes

YesX

The TCP/IP address resolution protocol maps between MAC and IP addresses

assoc

Yes

Yes

Manage associations between file extensions and file types/applications

bcdedit

Yes

Yes

Manipulate Windows Vista Boot Configuration Data store

bootcfg

Yes

No

Enables users to manage contents of the boot.ini file (Vista uses BCD but maps to boot.ini)

bootrec

No

Yes

WinRE’s premiere boot recovery tool (along with bootcfg)

cd

Yes

Yes

Change/list directory command

chkdsk Yes

Yes

Checks layout and structure of Windows disks, with some repair capability

chknfts Yes

Yes

Checks layout and structure of NTFS volumes at boot time

cls

Yes

Yes

Clears the command window



color

Yes

Yes

Lets users set foreground (text) and background color in the command window

copy

Yes

Yes

File copy command



date

Yes

Yes

View or set today's date



del

Yes

Yes

File delete command



dir

Yes

Yes

List directory contents



diskpart

Yes

Yes

Create, modify, and manage disk partitions at the command line

doskey

Yes

Yes

Command line editing, recall, and macro definition tool

echo

Yes

Yes

Repeats input text verbatim



endlocal

Yes

Yes

Ends localization of variables in a batch environment

erase

Yes

Yes

Deletes one or more files



exit

Yes

Yes

Closes command window environment (reboots WinPE, closes WinRE command window)

find

Yes

Yes

Search for input text string in one or more target files

format

Yes

Yes

Format hard disk, UFD, or floppy disk

ftp

Yes

YesX

Invoke command line File Transfer Protocol client services

ftype

Yes

Yes

Use to display filetypes or to manipulate files by type

ipconfig

Yes

YesX

Display or manage Windows TCP/IP configuration

md

Yes

Yes

Make new directory (same as mkdir which is not listed here but works)

more

Yes

Yes

Manages screen output in screen-size chunks

mountvol

Yes

Yes

List, create, or delete a volume mount point

move

Yes

Yes

Move files, renames files and directories

net

Yes

YesX

A whole family of network service and function controls

netsh

Yes

YesX

Another whole family of network service and function controls

nbtstat

Yes

YesX

Display statistics related to NetBIOS over TCP/IP traffic on the network

netstat

Yes

YesX

Display general TCP and UDP connections, port assignments, and activities

path

Yes

Yes

Show or manipulate contents of the Windows path variable

pathping

Yes

Yes

Send an orderly sequence of PING commands to all nodes on a network path

ping

Yes

Yes

Send an ICMP echo request to some target address to assess reachability and response time

popd

Yes

Yes

Changes to directory specified in the pushd command (command extensions must be enabled)

print

Yes

Yes

Provides access to print services from the command line

prompt

Yes

Yes

Changes command prompt shown in the command window to solicit input (command extensions must be enabled)

pushd

Yes

Yes

store desired directory target for popd (command extensions must be enabled)

recover

Yes

Yes

recover readable data from a damaged or defective disk drive

reg

Yes

Yes

command line registry editing/inspection tool

regedit

Yes

Yes

Both WinRE and WinPE will open the built-in Windows Registry Editor

regsvr32

Yes

Yes

use to register or unregister OLE and ActiveX controls, important for troubleshooting

rem

Yes

Yes

inserts a text comment into a batch or script file

ren

Yes

Yes

same as rename; use to rename files or directories

replace

Yes

Yes

replace one or more files in a source directory from a target directory

rmdir

Yes

Yes

delete directory (also rd)

robocopy

Yes

Yes

robust file copy for Windows offers wide range of copy controls/checks

route

Yes

YesX

inspect and manage the contents of TCP/IP static routing table

rundll32

Yes

Yes

manages relationships between DLLs and devices on a PC; important troubleshooting tool

set

Yes

Yes

inspect, add, alter, or delete global environment variables

setlocal

Yes

Yes

inspect, add, alter, or delete local environment variables

sfc

Yes

No

system file checker; use with /verifyonly to check Windows OS files

start

Yes

Yes

opens a separate window to run a program or command

subst

Yes

Yes

use to associate a path with a virtual drive letter

time

Yes

Yes

view or set current time



title

Yes

Yes

sets title for command window

tracert

Yes

YesX

traces all routers between sending and target Internet hosts

type

Yes

Yes

writes contents of target file to command window display

ver

Yes

Yes

displays Windows version in use (6.0.6001 for Vista SP1)

verify

Yes

Yes

verifies accuracy of file copies upon completion

vol

Yes

Yes

display or alter disk/volume name