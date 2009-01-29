How To Make and Use a Bootable WinPE Drive

Table 1: WinPE and WinRE Commands and Programs
WinPE and WinRE commands and programs
|Name
|WinPE
|WinRE
|Explanation/Notes
|arp
|Yes
|YesX
|The TCP/IP address resolution protocol maps between MAC and IP addresses
|assoc
|Yes
|Yes
|Manage associations between file extensions and file types/applications
|bcdedit
|Yes
|Yes
|Manipulate Windows Vista Boot Configuration Data store
|bootcfg
|Yes
|No
|Enables users to manage contents of the boot.ini file (Vista uses BCD but maps to boot.ini)
|bootrec
|No
|Yes
|WinRE’s premiere boot recovery tool (along with bootcfg)
|cd
|Yes
|Yes
|Change/list directory command
|chkdsk
|Yes
|Yes
|Checks layout and structure of Windows disks, with some repair capability
|chknfts
|Yes
|Yes
|Checks layout and structure of NTFS volumes at boot time
|cls
|Yes
|Yes
|Clears the command window
|color
|Yes
|Yes
|Lets users set foreground (text) and background color in the command window
|copy
|Yes
|Yes
|File copy command
|date
|Yes
|Yes
|View or set today's date
|del
|Yes
|Yes
|File delete command
|dir
|Yes
|Yes
|List directory contents
|diskpart
|Yes
|Yes
|Create, modify, and manage disk partitions at the command line
|doskey
|Yes
|Yes
|Command line editing, recall, and macro definition tool
|echo
|Yes
|Yes
|Repeats input text verbatim
|endlocal
|Yes
|Yes
|Ends localization of variables in a batch environment
|erase
|Yes
|Yes
|Deletes one or more files
|exit
|Yes
|Yes
|Closes command window environment (reboots WinPE, closes WinRE command window)
|find
|Yes
|Yes
|Search for input text string in one or more target files
|format
|Yes
|Yes
|Format hard disk, UFD, or floppy disk
|ftp
|Yes
|YesX
|Invoke command line File Transfer Protocol client services
|ftype
|Yes
|Yes
|Use to display filetypes or to manipulate files by type
|ipconfig
|Yes
|YesX
|Display or manage Windows TCP/IP configuration
|md
|Yes
|Yes
|Make new directory (same as mkdir which is not listed here but works)
|more
|Yes
|Yes
|Manages screen output in screen-size chunks
|mountvol
|Yes
|Yes
|List, create, or delete a volume mount point
|move
|Yes
|Yes
|Move files, renames files and directories
|net
|Yes
|YesX
|A whole family of network service and function controls
|netsh
|Yes
|YesX
|Another whole family of network service and function controls
|nbtstat
|Yes
|YesX
|Display statistics related to NetBIOS over TCP/IP traffic on the network
|netstat
|Yes
|YesX
|Display general TCP and UDP connections, port assignments, and activities
|path
|Yes
|Yes
|Show or manipulate contents of the Windows path variable
|pathping
|Yes
|Yes
|Send an orderly sequence of PING commands to all nodes on a network path
|ping
|Yes
|Yes
|Send an ICMP echo request to some target address to assess reachability and response time
|popd
|Yes
|Yes
|Changes to directory specified in the pushd command (command extensions must be enabled)
|print
|Yes
|Yes
|Provides access to print services from the command line
|prompt
|Yes
|Yes
|Changes command prompt shown in the command window to solicit input (command extensions must be enabled)
|pushd
|Yes
|Yes
|store desired directory target for popd (command extensions must be enabled)
|recover
|Yes
|Yes
|recover readable data from a damaged or defective disk drive
|reg
|Yes
|Yes
|command line registry editing/inspection tool
|regedit
|Yes
|Yes
|Both WinRE and WinPE will open the built-in Windows Registry Editor
|regsvr32
|Yes
|Yes
|use to register or unregister OLE and ActiveX controls, important for troubleshooting
|rem
|Yes
|Yes
|inserts a text comment into a batch or script file
|ren
|Yes
|Yes
|same as rename; use to rename files or directories
|replace
|Yes
|Yes
|replace one or more files in a source directory from a target directory
|rmdir
|Yes
|Yes
|delete directory (also rd)
|robocopy
|Yes
|Yes
|robust file copy for Windows offers wide range of copy controls/checks
|route
|Yes
|YesX
|inspect and manage the contents of TCP/IP static routing table
|rundll32
|Yes
|Yes
|manages relationships between DLLs and devices on a PC; important troubleshooting tool
|set
|Yes
|Yes
|inspect, add, alter, or delete global environment variables
|setlocal
|Yes
|Yes
|inspect, add, alter, or delete local environment variables
|sfc
|Yes
|No
|system file checker; use with /verifyonly to check Windows OS files
|start
|Yes
|Yes
|opens a separate window to run a program or command
|subst
|Yes
|Yes
|use to associate a path with a virtual drive letter
|time
|Yes
|Yes
|view or set current time
|title
|Yes
|Yes
|sets title for command window
|tracert
|Yes
|YesX
|traces all routers between sending and target Internet hosts
|type
|Yes
|Yes
|writes contents of target file to command window display
|ver
|Yes
|Yes
|displays Windows version in use (6.0.6001 for Vista SP1)
|verify
|Yes
|Yes
|verifies accuracy of file copies upon completion
|vol
|Yes
|Yes
|display or alter disk/volume name
|xcopy
|Yes
|Yes
|tool for copying multiple files and entire directory structures
Note: yesX in the WinRE column means the command interpreter recognizes the command, but because WinRE doesn’t load network drivers, it do
How about a comparison/companion article? or an article on tools gearheads & techies find indespensible?
Some "fairly new" systems will not boot from usb so always carry a cd version as a backup.
Hmmm... I don't see a 'next screen capture' showing the commands used to get imagex and Package Manager.
Thanks.
1. For using imagex to grab the WinRE image, check out this link:
http://blogs.msdn.com/winre/archive/2006/12/12/creating-winre-using-waik.aspx
2. "x64" won't work when you're using copype.cmd - it has to be "AMD64". Just replace all instances of x64 with AMD64 in this procedure, and it'll work.
3. For the image showing how to grab imagex and the package manager, click on the picture above the text to open up the gallery, then click one pic forward.