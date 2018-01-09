I Just Test Drove the Most High-Tech Wheelchair

(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty)

Of course, this high-tech wheelchair has built-in Bluetooth and a smartphone app so you can customize driving modes, plus a battery indicator, which lets you know when the Model Ci needs a charge.

When I asked Whill about a self-driving wheelchair, the company said it already exists. Whill is working with airports to use autonomous vehicles similar to the Model Ci to transport passengers to preprogrammed destinations inside the airport.

Personal electric vehicles and self-driving tech will be all over CES this year, and Whill’s Model Ci is an example of the kind of tech I come to the show to see: a really cool, really useful device that can actually improve someone’s life.



