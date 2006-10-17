The InFocus IN72 Projector: Sleek, Bright, Pricey

Introduction

Released in March, the InFocus IN72 replaced the extremely successful Screenplay 4805, a mainstay in the budget DLP projector market for almost two years, which is a very long time to remain relevant. The IN72 is part of a new InFocus lineup that includes a stylish, sleek exterior re-design compared to their previous models, featuring a swivel table mount. The IN72 offers higher lumen output, lower fan noise, sealed optics and better image quality than the 4805, but has a shortened warranty from two years to one, which is a curious move considering some of the vendor's competitors offer three-year warranties.

Some of the key features of the IN72 include:

At a Glance Product InFocus IN72 480p DLP Digital Projector Summary Stylish DLP projector with excellent image quality at a premium price Pros - High lumen output

- Excellent contrast performance

- Low fan noise Cons - Only 1 year warranty

- Expensive compared to competitive products

- Low native resolution makes for poor computer images

