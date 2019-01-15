Misplacing your phone can be a nightmare – and a big security risk. Huawei’s advanced biometric security features take some of the stress out of losing your phone.

Native to every Mate 20 Pro device, the newly upgraded 3D Face Unlock system keeps your data more secure than ever. The fingerprint sensor is more intuitive, and Huawei’s secure vault and data backup tools make recovering from a mishap easy. These leading biometric features are the security features of the future – here’s what you need to know.

Advanced Face Unlock ID

The Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 3D Face Unlock solution which enables the device to accurately read the face of a user, complete with depth information. Huawei’s 3D Face Unlock goes beyond a simple facial recognition tool; it’s fully equipped with advantages such as infrared depth, field of view, usability and recognition speed of within 0.6s, with a false match rate below one in a million. The 3D Depth Sensing Camera System technology can accurately read the facial features of a subject and recognize the smallest details. The facial recognition system is that much faster – and the 3D Depth Sensing Camera System more secure – than most of its competitor devices.

There are some nifty in-house security features within the Mate 20 Pro that also add an extra layer of security to your phone. You can use facial recognition to lock an application, called App Lock. Keep your work email locked, or restrict access to certain apps from your kids. A user can be safe in the knowledge their face is the important key to security.

Faster, Intuitive Fingerprint Sensor

Facial recognition isn’t the only biometric security feature that makes the Huawei Mate 20 Pro stand out. Huawei was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to apply a single-touch fingerprint technology; today, it brings in-screen fingerprint sensors to the Android ecosystem.

The Mate 20 Pro features the next generation of in-screen fingerprint sensors. The accuracy and the speed of the sensor have been dramatically improved, with dynamic pressure sensing capability. The device displays a prompt whenever it detects a finger is hovering above the sensor. The screen actually understands that your finger is close, and it lights up the point on the screen where you need to press. Just press down gently on the screen and voila! It unlocks. Once the authentication process is complete, the unobtrusive prompt quickly disappears into the background.

This is the first time Huawei is bringing this technology to a wide market through the HUAWEI Mate RS. Many of today’s users are accustomed to fingerprint sensors, and it’s only natural that Huawei wants to evolve the sensor to achieve better speed and success rates.

Secure Password Vault and Data Backup

Accidents happen, and whether you’re constantly forgetting passwords – or worse, constantly losing your phone – Huawei makes sure your information is secure.

Password Vault securely stores your password and login information on the device. It’s not transferred into the cloud or in non-secured parts of your device system information. Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro keeps your information in a secure zone on the device itself.

Losing a phone can be hassle, especially for business users. Even worse, the loss of a device can often mean the loss of data saved on the device. The Mate 20 Pro lets users back up their data in three ways: via Huawei Cloud, on a local storage via a cable, or on a local storage via a wireless connection. The devices also have a Nano Memory Card expansion slot that supports up to 256 GB. Rest easy knowing no matter what happens, your data is secure (and retrievable).