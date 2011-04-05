Housing Design Features Solar Sustainability

With the world's time and energy shifting towards greener pastures, it's no surprise that sustainable housing has peaked an interest in home designers. In a luxurious example combining the beauty of a luxury beach house and the energy potential of the sun, David Fanchon's "Pearl" is truly a sparkling pearl among home designs.

The Pearl is only one of many designs put forth by US based housing company, Solaleya. The company is working hard towards creation sustainable developments focused on energy efficiency, comfort and style. The Pearl incorporates all of these features with its shell-like design and large solar panels that are adjusted to provide both shade and sustainable energy.

If that weren't good enough, Solaleya aims higher with more ambitious features for the Pearl. For example, the rotational structure and shape of the building makes it inherently resistant to seismic activity. Bay window placement is designed to absorb sun rays in the winter to keep the house warm and resistant to the winter's cold winds. The home is even fit for rain water conservation and we can't forget about the incredible scenic view.

An eco-friendly home like the Pearl is sure to catch on in the real estate market as the world remains increasingly resilient in its fight for a greener, more cost and energy efficient place to live. We can definitely expect to see more beautiful sustainable homes such as the Pearl in the near future.