Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 4 with Snapdragon 810 CPU, Faster LTE

The best phablet of 2014 just got a little better. Today, Samsung announced a new version of the 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 4 featuring the new Snapdragon 810 processor, which promises even higher performance and faster LTE speeds.

This third variation of the Galaxy Note 4 is denoted with the LTE-A moniker, offering the ability to reach peak download speeds of 300 Mbps, about four times faster than current 4G LTE rates. The Tri-band cellular modem works by selecting the most optimal bands from three different frequencies, and combining them into a single super fast connection. Samsung has even tried to future-proof its phablet by designing the Note 4 LTE-A to deliver even faster speeds (up to 450 Mbps) on future Category 9 LTE networks.

MORE: Phablet Face-off - Galaxy Note 4 vs iPhone 6 Plus

The Snapdragon 810 processor gives Samsung's phone an answer to Apple's 64-bit A8 chip. Other features include improved 4K video recording, a boost in graphics power and dual image signal processors for better adjustable focus when snapping photos.

Samsung's use of the 810 CPU gives more credence to recent reports that both the upcoming HTC One M9 and Samsung Galaxy S6 will feature the chip. According to rumors, the Galaxy S6 could be announced as early as next week at CES 2015.

The rest of the phone remains unchanged, so you still get the same super-sized 2560 x 1440 5.7-inch display, 16-megapixel camera with OIS and S-Pen stylus.

Unfortunately, Samsung has yet to announce an official release date for the Galaxy Note 4 LTE-A, and like the Galaxy S5 LTE-A before it, seems unlikely to be available outside of South Korea.

Sam Rutherford is a Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide. Follow him @SamRutherford on Twitter, and Tom’s Guide on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.