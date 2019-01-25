Galaxy F Will Be 5G Ready, Available in Four Colors (Report)

The Galaxy F, Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, will reportedly have a 5G version available in Korea when it launches and, if we’re lucky, it’ll be released in other countries once they’ve caught up.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

In addition, according to SamMobile., the Galaxy F will be released in at least four colours: black, blue, green and silver. These are just the plain descriptions though, no doubt the Samsung will have settled on some more exciting names for these shades, not to mention a name for the Galaxy F/Fold/Flex etc, by the time it’s formally released.

While many places around the world won’t have a functional 5G network by the time the Galaxy F is predicted to launch, Samsung’s home nation of South Korea already has one, with several different cell carriers operating 5G networks already in place.

The US has made some progress with 5G, but rollouts are just beginning; the UK is still getting 5G networks ready.

Fortunately, there will be a 4G version of the Galaxy F, too, so more people will be able to get in on the folding phone action. Hopefully, when these networks do get off the ground and give nationwide coverage, Samsung will start shipping the F’s 5G variant overseas.

On the subject of release, we are still expecting the announcement for the Galaxy F to take place during the first half of 2019. But we are hoping that it will be sooner, considering that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is also nearing release, with its announcement set for Feb. 20.

With Mobile World Congress taking place the week after, it’s nice to imagine a two weeks full of exciting news for Samsung fans, with the Galaxy F announcement taking place at the Barcelona-based expo.