Roku 3 Gets Big Price Cut on Amazon

If you were on the market for a new streaming device, one option just got a sweet price cut. The Roku 3 is now just $75 on Amazon, the lowest it has ever been, discounted 25 percent from its original $99 price.

The Roku 3 is our favorite media player, thanks to its library of over 1,500 channels, compact remote that doubles as a motion controller for Roku games and its built-in headphone jack. Roku also makes it easy for you to control the device from your smartphone over Wi-Fi.

This new $75 price makes the media player much cheaper than its direct competition like Google's $99 Nexus Player and Amazon's $99 Fire TV. Now, it's closer in price to the $69 Apple TV, which was also recently discounted when the company announced it would partner with HBO to bring its catalog to the media player.

While it's unclear how long the Roku 3 will stay at $75, it possible that the company is gearing up for a new device. It's been over a year since Roku launched the third version of its media player, so it may be trying to clear inventory.

Valentina Palladino is a senior writer for Tom's Guide.