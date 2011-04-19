Wedding Invitation Transforms Into Record Player

If you thought you have seen some fanciful wedding invitations before, you are surely mistaken as you haven't seen designer Kelli Anderson's latest masterpiece. This incredible wedding invitation transforms into a manual paper record player! Simply fold back the inside flap of the card transforming it into the 'needle' of the project, and manually spin the record to hear the music.

Although the sound quality might not be as clear and vibrant as an actual record player, for a manual record player made out of an invitation, this project is truly innovative. The only downside to this invitation is the time and cost it might take to create one for each of your lucky wedding guests. For more photos and detailed information on how Kelli created this masterpiece, head on over to her blog here.