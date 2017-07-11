How to Get Instant $5 Credit on Prime Day

Prime Day already offers great deals on individual products, but Prime members can take advantage of their membership in yet another way.

Today, Prime account holders can earn a $5 credit by purchasing at least $25 worth of Amazon gift cards in a purchase.

It's important to note that this offer is limited to one per Prime account and is only valid until supplies last, so make sure to hurry if you want to take advantage of this deal.

Eligible members will get this credit within two days of purchasing it or it shipping, but keep in mind that this $5 credit expires on Aug. 26 of this year.