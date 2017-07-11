Trending

How to Get Instant $5 Credit on Prime Day

By Amazon 

You can get $5 worth of Amazon credit on Prime Day just by buying a $25 gift card.

Prime Day already offers great deals on individual products, but Prime members can take advantage of their membership in yet another way.

Today, Prime account holders can earn a $5 credit by purchasing at least $25 worth of Amazon gift cards in a purchase.

Amazon Gift CardView Deal

It's important to note that this offer is limited to one per Prime account and is only valid until supplies last, so make sure to hurry if you want to take advantage of this deal.

Eligible members will get this credit within two days of purchasing it or it shipping, but keep in mind that this $5 credit expires on Aug. 26 of this year.