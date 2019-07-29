12 Cheap Gaming Headsets (Under $60) Ranked From Best to Worst
Low Price, Big Sound
Whether you're looking to get immersed in your Nintendo Switch on the go or want to hear the competition coming in your favorite PC games, finding the best gaming headset can get pricey. However, you can get quality performance out of a full headset without spending a fortune. We tested 12 gaming headsets under $60 and ranked them based on sound performance, mic quality, comfort and design to help you figure out which are worth your money.
HyperX Cloud Stinger
Rating: 4.5 stars
The Stinger features a very sturdy design, soft padding and large ear cups that keep the set truly around your ears rather than pressed on them. It is the most comfortable set of the bunch. The on-ear audio control is an intuitive slider that's easy to use while worn, and the wire ends in a splitter for headphone and mic usage without needing a USB pass-through.Unfortunately, the audio was really blown out at higher ranges, and a bit painful at times to experience, which may be the fault of the onboard volume controls pushing things out too far at max volume.
Credit: HyperX
SteelSeries Arctis 1
Rating: 4 stars
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 delivers nearly everything that's great about the rest of SteelSeries' excellent Arctis line at just $50. This headset packs a simplified version of SteelSeries' signaturely sleek headset design, soft fabric earcups and the same rich drivers you'll find in higher-end Arctis models. And with its removable mic and handy 3.5mm connection, it makes the perfect gaming companion whether you're on the road with your Switch or at home with your PC. While it doesn't offer the same world-class, auto-adjusting comfort as its pricier siblings, the Arctis 1 offers some of the best performance you can find at this price range.
Astro A10
Rating: 4 stars
The Astro A10 is proof that Astro can deliver more than just expensive high-end headsets. The A10's slick design takes some cues from its more premium siblings such as the A40 and A50, offering a surprising level of style and sturdiness for a peripheral that costs less than $60.
The headset's lightweight frame and soft memory foam ear cushions are ideal for long sessions, though its earcups can get a bit snug for folks with big ears. Most importantly, the A10 delivers great sound for the price, with crisp highs and meaty lows that make it easy to hear the competition coming.
Credit: Astro
Sades A60
Rating: 4 stars
This set has a pretty striking design that glows in various places when plugged in, and has "Spellond" in the Harry Potter font printed on the side for some reason. Aesthetics aside, this set has stiff but breathable padding and is easy to wear despite its size and weight. Audio is impressively loud and clear, not muffled or blown out.The A60 only comes with a USB plug, so you'll have to run the wire to the USB port on a console. The on-wire audio controls are hard to use without looking at the symbols and feel cheap compared with the headset itself.
Credit: Sades
Logitech G430
Rating: 4 stars
The G430 shares the long wire length, stiff padding, and underwhelming build quality the cheaper G230, as well as the attached 3.5mm mic split. The big difference is in the 7.1 surround support made possible by an included USB passthrough dongle. On a PC, drivers are installed automatically and gives you customization options through Logitech’s Gaming Software app.
The result is a richer surround sound experience that doesn’t blow out at high ranges. The long wire makes more sense with the G430, as you’d want to connect it through USB to your console, rather than the controller, to utilize the surround sound.
Credit: Logitech
Razer Kraken X
Rating: 3.5 stars
The Razer Kraken X is a very solid $50 headset, packing good sound into one of the best-looking designs that Razer's produced yet. A far cry from the bulky chassis of previous Razer headsets, the Kraken X is sleek, subtle and lightweight, with leatherette ear cups that are a joy to wear for hours on end. The headset's 3.5mm connection works seamlessly with consoles and PCs, and offers well-balanced sound for competitive and immersive games alike. We wish the headset had better music performance and a removable mic, but this is a great overall gaming headset for the price.
Credit: Razer
Roccat Renga Boost
Rating: 3.5 stars
The Roccat Renga Boost stands out from the sub-$60 crowd by offering a faux-leather self-adjusting headband that, combined with its cushy foam earcups, provides an immediately comfortable fit that stays cozy for hours. The Boost also offers solid sound quality for the price, delivering crisp treble and impressive clarity -- even if it is a bit lacking on bass. And with dual 3.5mm audio jacks, the Renga Boost plays equally nice with consoles and PCs.
Credit: Roccat
Logitech G230
Rating: 3.5 stars
Logitech has been slowly transitioning into a more high-end market, but has been known in the past for good low-cost peripherals. The G230 offers reasonable sound quality, if a bit screechy at high ranges, using a 3.5mm jack and attached mic splitter, but build quality is lacking for the price.It shares the look of other sets in this line, but padding is a stiff fabric and it lacks any on-ear audio controls, putting them on the wire instead. The wire is extremely long, which is nice if you sit far from your PC. For use on a controller in your hand, however, it would be an annoyance before long.
Credit: Logitech
Kotion Each G9000
Rating: 3.5 stars
The G9000 fits snuggly on the ears, with ear cup padding being on the small side. Sound quality is pretty good for the price but not the most impressive set we cover in this list. The mic quality is also serviceable, but not the clearest sound you can find in a gaming headset.The on-wire audio controls work great, but the wire ends in a USB and a 3.5mm jack. The USB only powers the external lights on the ear cups. This set also comes with a detachable mic splitter that doesn't actually come with all versions of this headset. We've linked to the one that does include the splitter.
Credit: Kotion Each
PDP LVL50 Wired Stereo Headset
Rating: 3 stars
The PDP LVL50 Wired Stereo Headset offers solid, no-frills gaming audio for an inviting $50 price tag. While it comes in distinct PlayStation and Xbox-branded variations, its 3.5mm cable makes it suitable for use with just about any platform or mobile device. The LVL50 is a solid value, but we didn't find its fit or mic quality to be up to par with other budget competitors.
Credit: PDP
Corsair HS50
Rating: 3 stars
The Corsair HS50 is a solid, no-frills headset, offering a cozy fit and decent game audio for the price. The headset's foam earcups stay comfortable during long play sessions, and swivel up and down to better adjust to your head.
The HS50's detachable microphone gets the job done for quick multiplayer sessions, and the headset's overall build quality is solid for a budget model. Our only knock against the HS50 is that it's incredibly plain, with a boring all-black design and no special extra features.
Credit: Corsiar
Razer Electra V2
Rating: 3 stars
The Razer Electra V2 is impressively well-built for a $60 headset, offering a sleek, sturdy and mostly comfortable design. This 3.5mm headset works well with just about any platform, and even offers virtual 7.1 surround sound. However, the Electra V2's sound quality just isn't up to snuff compared to headsets such as the HyperX Cloud Stinger and Astro A10.
Credit: Razer