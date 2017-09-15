Essential Tips to Avoid Getting Hacked

Keep all your applications and your operating system patched and updated

This is the single most important tip here. Far too many hacks occur because someone hasn't updated Windows or Internet Explorer. Make sure Windows, macOS and iOS are always up-to-date with the latest patches, and that any applications that face the internet, such as web browsers and email clients, are also updated.

If a product is no longer supported, such as Windows XP or Internet Explorer versions 6 through 10, then upgrade to a newer version. If your device is too old to receive the latest updates, it's time for a new device. (Caveat: Many Android users can't update to the latest version of Android, because their device makers or wireless carriers won't let them.)