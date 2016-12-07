23 Awesome Tech Hacks That'll Make Your Life Easier

Keep earphones tangle free

Credit: LifeHacker

Jumbled earphone wires are definitely not music to our ears. But there's a simple way to prevent this essential tech accessory from turning into a knotted mess. To keep your earbuds organized, try using what tip site Lifehacker refers to as the "Hook-'em-Horns Method." As explained in the video above, start by holding the earbud end of the headphones against your palm with your middle and ring fingers. Then wrap the cable around your index finger and pinkie in a figure-eight pattern.

Finally, wrap the end of the cord around the middle of this neat little pile of wires, tucking the headphone jack through one of the loops to secure your work. This method sounds complicated, but after practicing it a few times, we found it easy to do. And it was very effective at keeping our headphones free of knots.