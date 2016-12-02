The 5 Best and Worst Things About the Google Pixel

The Worst No. 3: Durability

I'm not sure if what I experienced is an anomaly or an indicator of a bigger trend, but in less than two months since I started using it, my Pixel XL review unit has developed cracks on both its front and back. It's really worrying that aside from the cracks in the glass, there isn't a mark on the phone. I've never dropped it, smashed it or abused it in any way, and when I carry the phone around, it's usually stashed in a padded pocket in my trusty messenger bag. So I really don't know what could have caused this kind of damage. (And I'm not the only person to have experienced this issue.)

Other glass and aluminum phones I've owned, such as the HTC One M7 and Galaxy S6 Edge, still look great after a year to 18 months of use, even with my preference to live life case-free. The Pixel didn't last even six weeks. Also, unlike Apple's iPhone 7 and Samsung's Galaxy S7, the Pixel isn't water-resistant. So while it's too early to say the Pixel is the most fragile phone on the market, it's definitely not the toughest either.